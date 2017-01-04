Sia releases eerie new video for ‘Lion’

Sia has released a new lyric video for her latest single, “Lion”. The eerie clip appears to be set in an abandoned train station and features two young girls, both of which are masked and wearing the singer’s trademark bobbed wig. One of them, according to reports, is supposedly Sia’s longtime collaborator Maddie Ziegler.

The track is tied to the upcoming film Lion. The Golden Globe-nominated project stars Dev Patel and Rooney Mara, and is based on the life of Saroo Brierley – a man who attempts to find his estranged family using Google Earth.

Watch the full clip above, or see Lion when its released in the UK on January 20.