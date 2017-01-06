The only tracks you need to hear this week

Our first playlist of 2017 includes new music by Jens Lekman and Ace Tee alongside tracks you may have missed over the break from Chance the Rapper and Aphex Twin

Following a month off in December, we’re back with our first playlist of 2017. We’ve included songs that you may have missed over the holidays, with loosies from Aphex Twin (uploaded to his ‘secret’ Soundcloud account, user18081971) and Suicideyear, as well as a cut from Chance the Rapper’s Christmas mixtape with Jeremih. But it’s not all music you may have missed: there’s also a brand new tune from Jens Lekman (taken from his first album in five years), some mindblowing German R&B from Ace Tee, and a special refix of Seal’s iconic “Kiss By A Rose” by Murlo.

