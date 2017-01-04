Patti Smith & Iggy Pop to appear in new Terrence Malick film

Patti Smith and Iggy Pop will reportedly feature in Terrence Malick’s upcoming film, Song to Song. The Austin-set romantic drama, which is set to be released in March, will also include appearances from Lykke Li, Arcade Fire, the Black Lips, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Song to Song – which was previously called Lawless, and then Weightless – has been in the making for over half a decade. According to an official synopsis obtained by IndieWire, it will be a “modern love story” set against the Austin, Texas music scene, and will follow “two entangled couples” as they “chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.” Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara and Michael Fassbender are all set to star (see a promo shot of all three above).

While not much else is known about the film, there has been speculation surrounding the project for years. In one Song to Song scene filmed way back in 2012, actor Val Kilmer bewildered the audience by joining the Black Lips on stage and destroying an amp with a chainsaw. He then used a bowie knife to cut off clumps of his own hair. See footage below.

Song to Song is set to be released on March 17 2017