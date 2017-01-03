Are pop conceptualists The KLF returning in 2017?

The KLF, one of pop music’s most subversive groups, broke up in 1992 by deleting their entire back catalogue, teaming up with Extreme Noise Terror at the BRIT Awards, taking a machine gun on stage, and shooting the audience with blanks. After their retirement, the duo of Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty formed the K Foundation with the royalties they made with the band and proceeded to wreck havoc on the art world. Eventually they decided to burn £1 million in August 1994 for a piece titled K Foundation Burn A Million Quid.

It’s now 2017, marking the 23rd anniversary of the burning. Longtime KLF fans will know that the number 23 frequently popped up in their work: amongst other things, it was used in their lyrics, catalogue numbers, and music videos, while in 1997 they reunited under the name 2K for a performance that lasted just 23 minutes. They also said they’d refuse to discuss the burning of the money in public for 23 years.

So, are The KLF going to return in 2017? Stoking rumours of a comeback is a 45-minute film about The KLF that was uploaded to YouTube and Vimeo, as Brooklyn Vegan report. The film – titled KLF 01 01 2017 WTF FOUND VHS, and uploaded by the user ‘Cale Leth’ (geddit?) – was originally shown at a KLF night in Bristol on November 23 2015. That night also featured a performance from DJ Food, who recently wrote on his official website that in 2017 he’d be looking forward to ‘The return of the KLF?…’ The film was also uploaded on January 1st – notably, the same day that The KLF formed 30 years ago.

It’s interesting, but it’s easy to be sceptical: Drummond and Cauty vowed that the K Foundation would only return once there was peace on earth – and given 2017 is likely to be even more politically unstable than last year, it’s unlikely we’re going to see that any time soon. Additionally, there are some date discrepancies, with the 23-year moratorium on discussing the ‘burning of a million quid’ apparently signed in 1995, rather than 1994 when the money was actually burnt. If they do return, though, don’t expect it to be too straightforward.

Watch the video above, and check out its cryptic description below:

On New Year’s Day 1987 the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu were formed.

On New Year’s Day 1987 were the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu formed?

FOUND

V.H.S. CONCERNING(?) :

LORD ROCK AND TIME BOY

A.K.A. THE TIMELORDS

A.K.A. ROCKMAN ROCK AND KINGBOY D.

A.K.A. THE JUSTIFIED ANCIENTS OF MU MU

A.K.A. THE JAMS

A.K.A. THE KLF

A.K.A. THE FALL

A.K.A. THE FOREVER ANCIENTS LIBERATION LOOPHOLE

A.K.A. THE FRANK AND ERNEST SHOW

A.K.A. K2

A.K.A. THE K FOUNDATION

2017 – WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON?

On 01/01/1987 Bill Drummond said to Jimmy Cauty “LET’S FORM A BAND CALL ‘THE JUSTIFIED ANCIENTS OF MU MU'”

On 23/08/1994 The K Foundation burnt one million quid.

2017-1994 = 23.