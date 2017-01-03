Gorillaz’s Noodle shares new playlist of ‘kick-ass women’

Gorillaz have been dropping hints about a new album for a while now. Over the last few months, we’ve seen the launch of an official Instagram account, a mysterious OkCupid page, and a series of animated ‘books’ for each of the fictional band’s members. Now, to ring in the new year, we’ve been blessed with a playlist of some of the “kick-ass” female inspirations behind the hotly-anticipated record.

The half-hour Soundcloud mix was shared by Gorillaz’s fictional guitarist Noodle yesterday. It follows on from a similar playlist by bass player Murdoc, who released a “Dirty Santa” collection last month.

“In search of new sounds and new inspiration, I found these kick-ass women who in their own individual ways are true pioneers in the writing, production and creation of MUSIC,” Noodle wrote on Twitter. “They have inspired me, and I hope they inspire you too!”

The 12-track mix includes tracks from Grimes, Fatima Al Quadiri, Abra, Empress Of and Mica Levi. It also features narration by late electronic composer Delia Derbyshire, as well as Scottish percussionist Evelyn Glennie. Check out the tracklist, and listen to the full playlist, below: