Listen to Chance the Rapper’s festive new mixtape

Chance the Rapper’s musical output this year is the gift that keeps on giving. After the critically acclaimed and solely independent release of his album Coloring Book, a sell-out tour across the UK, and collaborations with everyone from Young Thug to Justin Bieber to Kanye West, Chance has proven himself as one of the leading voices in black music of 2016. Now, just days before Christmas, the Acid Rap star has given us a new project, Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, with the help of longtime collaborator Jeremih.

Jeremih shared an Instagram post in the early hours of the morning straight from the duo's Chicago Studio as an announcement of the project, featuring Christmas lights and the signature hats of the respective rappers.