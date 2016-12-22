Listen to Chance the Rapper’s festive new mixtape
The Chicago rapper’s ‘Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama’, a collaboration with R&B singer Jeremih, is the best stocking filler
- TextLouis Bradley
Chance the Rapper’s musical output this year is the gift that keeps on giving. After the critically acclaimed and solely independent release of his album Coloring Book, a sell-out tour across the UK, and collaborations with everyone from Young Thug to Justin Bieber to Kanye West, Chance has proven himself as one of the leading voices in black music of 2016. Now, just days before Christmas, the Acid Rap star has given us a new project, Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, with the help of longtime collaborator Jeremih.
Jeremih shared an Instagram post in the early hours of the morning straight from the duo's Chicago Studio as an announcement of the project, featuring Christmas lights and the signature hats of the respective rappers.
The mixtape features blissful Auto-Tuned ballads, jingle bells, Jackson 5 samples and festive slow jams, with tracks titled “Snowed In”, “I’m Your Santa” and “Chi Town Christmas”. It follows a string of Christmas-themed performances on SNL over the weekend, where Chance performed tracks from his Coloring Book album, featuring guest appearances from Noname and Francis & the Lights, as well as a Run DMC-esque spoof track dedicated to President Obama titled “Jingle Barack”.
You can stream the full mixtape below.
