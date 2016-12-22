Listen to our second show on Radar Radio

For our second monthly show on Radar Radio – hosted by Alice Nicolov and produced by James Craigie – Dazed Digital music editor Selim Bulut drops by the studio to talk about and play exclusive new tracks by three artists to watch in 2017: ethereal producer and singer Klein, dancer/composer/vocalist illyr, and up-and-coming dance producer Makeness. Elsewhere we play newly released music from Jam City, Florentino, and Sky H1 – the latter of whose collaboration with Ssaliva appears on the new Co-Op compilation, a collection tracks by musicians standing in solidarity against oppression. Finally, we look back on the year with tracks from our top three albums of 2016.

