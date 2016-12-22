Abra to make her acting debut in new thriller

Abra has announced that she will be making her acting debut in the upcoming thriller Assassination Nation. The film will see the singer star alongside trans model and activist Hari Nef and Divergent actress Suki Waterhouse.

According to a Variety, the story will follow “four teenage girls in a small suburb who become the focus of unwanted, world-wide media attention after their personal information is leaked by an anonymous hacker.”

The film’s producers Matthew Malek and Anita Gou released a statement confirming the news yesterday. “Hari, Abra and Suki are great, rising talents who all come from different backgrounds and collectively make up a cast that is young, diverse and powerful – all things we want this film to reflect,” they explained. “What attracted both of us to the project was its bold depiction of teenagers, not as vapid or distracted but rather engaged and determined to navigate the complexities of this new world. It tackles issues of shaming, mob mentality, vigilantism, and righteousness.”

Abra followed up the news yesterday by posting a brand new track, “Bounty”, to her Soundcloud page. Listen below: