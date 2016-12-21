Watch a clip of the new Nicki Minaj documentary

Behind-the-scenes footage of the rapper's Pinkprint tour will hit screens on New Year's Eve

A new documentary chronicling Nicki Minaj’s The Pinkprint tour has been announced, hitting our screens before 2016 is out.

The clip via BET features the rapper performing her Beyonce collab “Feeling Myself” during her 2015 tour. Footage from behind-the-scenes of her Brooklyn show while promoting her last album is the major focus of the doc.

Minaj recently jumped on one of the biggest tracks of the year, Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles”, with her “Black Barbie” remake. The former Dazed cover star also recently launched her mobile game, The Empire

You can check out the film on New Year’s Eve at 10.30pm EST on BET.

