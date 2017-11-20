The Grey Gardens estate sale looked incredible

The famed, fabulous and dilapidated Grey Gardens, once home to cult figures ‘Big Edie’ Bouvier Beale and ‘Little Edie’ Beale, opened to the public at the weekend for an estate sale. The East Hampton house was the location for the 1975 tragicomic documentary Grey Gardens, which chronicled the lives of Jackie Kennedy’s eccentric, reclusive aunt and cousin.

Cut off from society, the two fascinating women lived in the cat and raccoon-filled mansion, falling down around them and packed with trinkets, trash and pieces from dazzling lifestyles gone by. Albert and David Maysles’ doc saw the mother and daughter gain an obsessive fandom, as they continued to live in squalor away from the world.

A snapshot of time referenced by fashion, art and even drag, the weekend saw hundreds arrive at the sale to purchase a piece of the Beales.