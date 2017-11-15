What it’s like dating as a young Muslim in the Tinder age

Finding love as a young Muslim in 2017 Britain can be a stressful experience. Navigating society with all the complexities of dual-identity, coming from a conservative religious background in a hyper-sexualised secular society – it can all be challenging when you’re looking for love.

However, the advent of social media, Muslim matrimonial websites and apps such as “Minder” and “MuzMatch” have allowed Muslims to meet each other more easily than before. One of the pioneering Muslim matrimonial websites “SingleMuslim.com” boasts over 50,000 marriages taking place as a result of users meeting on the site over the last 17 years. Digital dating and matrimonial services seem to have replaced the traditional system of being introduced to a potential marriage suitor by your aunty and going to meet them in their living room, making small talk over chai.

These apps and websites often provide a platform for Muslims with hectic, busy lives to be able to get to know one another while still being honest and upfront about doing things the ‘Islamic’ way. There’s probably nothing more awkward than joining Tinder as a hijabi and explaining that you’re not really into hook ups but would be happy for them to speak to your parents about marriage.

My experience of these Muslim apps wasn’t exactly amazing. Selecting my religiosity on a sliding scale for a marriage app gave me a mini existential crisis, how practicing even am I?! Does it seem insincere to portray myself as more religious than I am? I also couldn’t help but reject men for trivial things, like their profile pic being a blurry selfie they took on the train (seriously, this is marriage bro, make an effort) or a bio that overly emphasised how much they respect their mum, which I couldn’t take seriously at all.

I deleted the app after 24 hours feeling completely overwhelmed; it just felt way too intense and I realised I’m only 24 (although in Pakistani match-maker years that seems to be around 45) and I’m in no rush to get married until I’m absolutely sure I’ve met the right person.

Other young Muslims I spoke to had better experiences than I did; Javed, 24, said that “it’s easier to meet Muslim women online now because it’s not like we’re white people who can just go to a club or a pub to meet girls, and I’m not gonna meet them in the library am I? So it’s a perfect opportunity online.”

But not all Muslims feel comfortable meeting their potential spouse online, there is still some stigma and sense of the great unknown when it comes to online dating and it’s no different in the Muslim community. Aisha, 23, told me “I would much rather meet a guy in person, I mean I have nothing against meeting your spouse online, however I feel like meeting someone in person is different… just because I have this trust issue where I worry that people will make up their persona online and it might lead to false expectations, but I know there are both good and bad stories from couples that met online.”

For many Muslim kids growing up in Britain from a diaspora background, often our parents’ cultural and religious values at times felt burdensome and in direct conflict with our own hormonal desires and social environment. Watching shows and films on television showing teenagers pursuing relationships openly made me feel major FOMO when even talking about dating at home was taboo. Well, until we reached our twenties and then we were suddenly supposed to have a string of possible marriage suitors lined up in waiting.

For many teenage Muslims, the extent of sex education or conversations about relationships was that sex was ‘haram’ and having boyfriends was shameful. And from that we understood: if you’re gonna talk to boys on MSN on the computer in the living room, have another tab of Solitaire open just in case.

I envied the fact that my white friends always seemed to have it easier than me in terms of meeting and dating guys. They seemed free from the stigma and shame of dating even as young teenagers and were allowed to bring boys home and introduce them to their parents. They didn’t have to get caught up in an elaborate web of lies in order to go to get a burger or see a movie with a boy on a Saturday afternoon. And none of them seemed to feel the debilitating guilt and fear of getting caught out that almost made it not worth it in the first place.

However as I grew into adulthood, I realised that the secular Western model of casual dating and sex was not exactly desirable to me either. I grew up seeing so many of my friends heartbroken at a young age, having the freedom to have sex without really possessing the emotional maturity to make informed decisions that their parents hadn’t prepared them for. Being well aware of misogyny in my own culture due to my mother’s strong and outspoken nature, I began to notice the deep-rooted misogyny in British dating culture too. It was clear to me that young women were expected almost without exception to present themselves in a hyper-sexualised way, under immense pressure to look good, whilst boys often navigated this same dating scene with a strong sense of entitlement and lack of respect.

As such, it became increasingly clear to me that I was not interested in random hook-ups or throwaway dating culture with no long-term prospects. I found my own spiritual identity in adulthood and realised that I’m not just a Muslim by name, or out of respect for my parents’ traditions or my cultural heritage, but because I believe in this religion and that it holds profound truth about the world we live in. I only wanted to find somebody likeminded, travelling the same spiritual path as me, sharing the most intimate parts of myself with that person alone. I wanted to find and marry a Muslim man. Easy peasy! Well, not really. As it turned out, getting to know Muslim guys and finding the right one was just like getting to know any other type of guy – exhausting and emotionally draining.