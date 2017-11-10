Lupita Nyong’o is pissed at Grazia for airbrushing her hair

Grazia is the latest publication that cannot grasp the concept that black women’s hair does not need to be touched or touched up. Lupita Nyong’o has accused the women’s magazine of airbrushing her hair and doctoring her image.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress said she was “disappointed” that the magazine decided to change her hair to "fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like".

Nyong’o, raised in Kenya, went on to say: “I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too.”

The 34-year-old star used the hashtag #dtmh as an ode to Solange’s record Don’t Touch My Hair which vocalised the daily issues of a black girl. It’s even more fitting since Solange had a similar experience with London Evening Standard last month after they digitally removed some of her braids for their front cover.

The ES’s response was: “The decision to amend the photograph was taken for layout purposes but plainly we made the wrong call and we have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange.”

But how much of this is a “wrong call” and how much is an intentional effort to tame black girls hair?