Harvey Weinstein hired spies to go after his accusers

It’s claimed Weinstein hired Kroll, a large corporate intelligence firm, and Black Cube, which employs former Israeli government agents to collect information that would curb those going public.

According to a new report from the New Yorker, the publication that brought initial allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the producer and alleged sexual abuser and predator hired “an army of spies” to stop women speaking out.

According to the report, two investigators from Black Cube met with Rose McGowan – the director and actor who publicly accused Weinstein of rape ­– and pretended to be women’s rights campaigners. They supposedly met four times and recorded the encounters.

Agents also met with a journalist who was investigating the claims. Journalists recruited by Weinstein also interviewed women to collate details.

Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, said in a statement to the New Yorker, “It is a fiction to suggest that any individuals were targeted or suppressed at any time.

As the Guardian reports, Weinstein reportedly gathered information on dozens of people, creating psychological profiles with personal and sexual histories with the aim to discredit accusers.

David Boies, his attorney, confirmed Black Cube and Kroll were paid for investigative reports given to Weinstein.

“This machine that was so instrumental in keeping this quiet as long as it was quiet – I think there is much more to be said about just how far that went,” Ronan Farrow, the journalist who was the first to break the story, said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.