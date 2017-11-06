Why do some people want to stop women performing drag?

A few months ago, an article accusing cisgender (non-trans) female drag queens of cultural appropriation went viral. Recently, it resurfaced. Instead of positing some edgy new take on queer culture, the author veered into the all-too-familiar territory of describing women as the problem. This is nothing new.

Queer nightlife is still extremely male-dominated – the fact that plenty of gay bars still come with dark rooms, strict entry policies and men banging on-screen proves it. If women are allowed through the door, many report that they are harassed, groped or jeered at by gay men. I’ve seen it myself too – I could probably buy Richard Branson’s island from underneath him if I had a quid for every time I’ve seen a female-bodied queen have her tits grabbed by obnoxious men wanting to ‘check they’re real’.

Gay men seem to think they have some kind of monopoly on drag as an art form which is, to put it simply, absolute bullshit. The origins of drag are often traced back to cross-dressing actors in Shakespearean times, but they rarely acknowledge that badass Japanese women were playing male roles in kabuki years beforehand (before they were banned – shockingly enough – for being “too erotic”). The actual context behind this ‘history’ is also often omitted: men played female roles because societal misogyny meant that women weren’t allowed on stage. These men weren’t subversive, nor revolutionary – they were there to replace women and render them invisible.

“Drag is designed to disrupt gender norms – anyone can bind, stuff, pad and ‘perform’ gender to an exaggerated extent”

The irony is that drag is designed to disrupt gender norms – anyone can bind, stuff, pad and ‘perform’ gender to an exaggerated extent. The author of the piece seems confused about this: “Cis women in dresses and costume makeup should not be labeled ‘drag queens’”, they argue, seemingly oblivious to the fact that society already has words to describe these women: we call them showgirls, supermodels, performers. We don’t call them drag queens unless there’s an intention to disrupt.

Often, even when we do ‘recognise’ female-bodied queens we feel compelled to differentiate them as ‘bio’ or ‘faux’ queens, both terms which reinforce the rigid gender norms drag seeks to fuck up. Birmingham-based queen Amber Cadaverous is sick of it:

“These terms have no real reason to exist other than to promote ‘otherness’,” she explains over e-mail. “They narrow my entire art form down to my gender identity or my genitalia which, to me, is really insulting; my drag is just as valid as that of any queen who identifies as male.”