Bloody brides, Satanic priests & big bouquets: Tinaween 2017

Building on previous themes such as â€˜VMAs Apocalypseâ€™ and, of course, Tunaween: Under Da Sea, the ninth annual Tinaween party promised the nastiest of nuptials and boasted three-storey cakes, tepid Bucks Fizz and most importantly, fabulous costumes that encapsulated this yearâ€™s theme: The Tinawedding from Hell.

In typical Tinaween fashion, all guests rose to the occasion and brought their inner freak out interpreting the theme to come as mail-order babes, gimps and blood-stained veil-wearing brides on parade. Among the guests were photographer Campbell Addy, stylist Ib Kamara, Cosmo PykeÂ and Zoe Bleu, designers Dilara Findikoglu,Â Richard MaloneÂ and Marta JakubowskiÂ and models Sang Woo KimÂ and Edie CampbellÂ â€“ the latter who came as a bikini-clad Pamela Anderson from when she married Kid Rock in 2006. Special shoutout to the guy in the â€˜Fuck U Harvey Weinsteinâ€™ dress.

The soundtrack to the night was provided by a medley of DJâ€™s includingÂ Gareth PughÂ and The White Swanâ€™s resident drag queen Jacquii De Ripper made sure guests stayed in the party mood, serving Kahlua all night.Â

