Arrest warrant issued for Rose McGowan over drug charges

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Rose McGowan, one of the leading voices against sexual violence post-Weinstein. Reportedly, the warrant comes from an investigation of belongings believed to be McGowan’s that were left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20; police say that those items tested positive for narcotics.

The warrant, obtained February 1 and now entered into a national law-enforcement database, is for possession of a controlled substance. Speaking to Deadline, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department spokesman Rob Yingling said “our police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so that she can appear in a Loudoun County Virginia court to respond to the charge”. Following the news, McGowan tweeted “Are they trying to silence me? What a load of horseshit.”