That time RuPaul was on a game show with Jerry Springer

It goes without saying but we are going to say it anyway – RuPaul is a fucking icon. She’s done it all – movies, TV, music – and while there are lots of minor cameo roles over the years (think: Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Ugly Betty) one of the best has to be her appearance in 2001, on The Weakest Link. That’s right, Anne Robinson and RuPaul in one room together – although sadly the shade is kept to a minimum.

Almost unrecognisable from contemporary Ru, she appears wearing a lime green blouse and jeans (yes, jeans) with rose-tinted sunglasses and plays the role of her sex worker character – introducing herself as “working on Santa Monica Boulevard.” Ru starts off well as the strongest link in the first round and provides entertainment when she doesn’t know the answer. No, Chaka Khan is not the ‘H’ that is a diagram based on planetary positions at the time of one’s birth (try horoscope?)

“I don’t think there is a worst part about being kicked off the show, you wanna get kicked off the show. It’s so intense, it’s on par with being in the dentist’s office” – RuPaul

All jokes aside, maybe most horrifying part of the episode – besides Ru’s volumeless wig – is the thinly veiled homophobia from fellow contestants. John Salley – who goes home after the first round – says: “There’s some embarrassment because you know every black person in America watching this show is going to be like ‘How you let us down and let RuPaul put you out of all things’” in his post-walk-of-shame interview. Salley did appear to have a change of heart, making an appearance on an episode of season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2012. Ben Stein takes it one step further, referring to the legendary Queen as ‘Paul’ when he votes for her in the first round and then mimicking Ru in breathy tones when casting his vote following that. He even pretends to be sympathetic, fake awwing when Mother is eventually voted off. What a bitch.

Yes, spoiler alert: Ru goes home in the fourth round with Robinson placing the final nail in the coffin telling her “You go, girl”. We are glad though because it gives her a chance to sissy that walk past the hostess and the other contestants, snatching all of their edges (and ours). She then reveals it was her plan all along. “I don’t think there is a worst part about being kicked off the show, you wanna get kicked off the show. It’s so intense, it’s on par with being in the dentist’s office.” Forget them – you’re still a Champion (available on iTunes) to us Ru.

Watch the full episode below.