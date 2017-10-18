Maybe she heard Green Day on the limo radio once
Blue hair, Nevermind playing in her two-storey closet, red eyeshadow bought for her next trip to Aspen. In her mother’s new memoir, Ivanka Trump has detailed that she had a punk phase once.
Writing in Ivana Trump’s Raising Trump, she said: “One day after school, I dyed my hair blue," she wrote. “Mom wasn't a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice ‘n Easy.”
She said that her wardrobe was made up of “ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts”.
The first daughter also wrote about her love for Nirvana – a grunge band – during her time as a punk among the peasants. She added that she was devastated by Kurt Cobain’s death.
Ivanka Trump said she had a "punk phase" so here's proof pic.twitter.com/edkDhgtKbn— Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) October 17, 2017
Ivanka Trump claims she had a “punk phase.” It was the day she made the servants buy her a slightly darker shade of eyeliner.— Lily Rose (@LilyRoseLynn) October 17, 2017
“It was a shock and I was distraught. Mom had no idea who Kurt Cobain was, and she sympathized only so much,” Trump wrote.
"After twenty-four hours of my crying inconsolably in my room, alone — major melodrama — Mom had to pull me out of there to go down to dinner,” she continued.
Naturally, people aren’t convinced of her punk credentials.
“Her punk phase involved heavy eyeliner, ‘Complicated’ by Avril Lavigne and trying to ride a skateboard once while being trailed by chauffeur,” said one Twitter user.
The book is a memoir from Trump's first wife, where she talks of bringing up her three children with the U.S president.
In an attempt to make the lizard creatures running the country seem a bit more human, we see Ivanka, a very privileged white woman, try on and discard a culture and social movement that raged against the establishment that she and her father represent.