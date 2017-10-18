Ivanka Trump claims she had a punk phase

Blue hair, Nevermind playing in her two-storey closet, red eyeshadow bought for her next trip to Aspen. In her mother’s new memoir, Ivanka Trump has detailed that she had a punk phase once.

Writing in Ivana Trump’s Raising Trump, she said: “One day after school, I dyed my hair blue," she wrote. “Mom wasn't a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice ‘n Easy.”

She said that her wardrobe was made up of “ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts”.

The first daughter also wrote about her love for Nirvana – a grunge band – during her time as a punk among the peasants. She added that she was devastated by Kurt Cobain’s death.