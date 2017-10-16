Porn industry boss offers $10m reward to impeach Trump

The ad says Trump’s ascension to becoming the most powerful man in the world was “illegitimate in many ways”, and that he is “dangerously unfit” to be president. Flynt details that Trump should be unseated because of “hundreds of bald-faced lies”, “compromising domestic and foreign policy with his massive conflicts-of-interest global business empire” and “gross nepotism and appointment of unqualified persons to high office”.

Flynt, a long-time Democrat supporter, took out a full page advertisement in the Washington Post on Sunday (October 15) with the proposition. “$10 MILLION FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE IMPEACHMENT AND REMOVAL FROM OFFICE OF DONALD J. TRUMP,” it read.

Larry Flynt, founder of Hustler magazine and a producer for a myriad of porn films, is offering up $10million to anyone who can provide a “smoking gun” that helps to impeach the U.S president.

The Hustler boss asks anyone who can to offer up a “smoking gun”. “Did he make some financial quid pro quo with the Russians?” Flynt writes. “Has the business of the United States been compromised to protect the business of the Trump empire? We need to flush everything out into the open.” He hypothesizes that Trump’s murky relationship with Putin and Russia could also be his downfall.

“Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative — three more years of destabilising dysfunction – is worse,” Flynt adds. “I feel it is my patriotic duty, and the duty of all Americans, to dump Trump before it’s too late.”

Flynt, who endorsed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, has gone after Trump before. Last year, he produced The Donald, a Trump parody porn, and challenged him to prove the size of his penis. In October 2016, Flynt offered a bounty of $1million for anyone who could provide “verifiable video footage or audio recordings for use prior to the November 8 election clearly showing Donald Trump engaging in illegal activity or acting in a sexually demeaning or derogatory manner,” or any “scandalous” dirt.

As the Washington Post reports, the multi-millionaire producer has offered cash multiple times for evidence of sexual scandals involving politicians, which was said to influence the resignation Republican Congressman Bob Livingston, and in 2012 offered a reward for Mitt Romney’s tax returns.

If you have enough scandal on the blond lizard, call the hotline (1-800-251-2714) or email hustlertipline@lfp.com.