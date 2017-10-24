Being a boss isn’t just a position or a title, it’s a decision, an opt out from the nine-to-five grind.

For this new Dazed x Beats series Bossing It, we picked out three independent creatives who’ve taken matters into their own hands, living a life outside the office, answering to no one but their phones.

For Berlin-based photographer Maxime Ballesteros, constantly moving is a necesssity and enables him to live out his artistic dreams shooting for the likes of Louis Vuitton, Purple and Interview Magazine. Alexandre Daillance (aka Millinsky) is a young Parisian designer with his own collective called Nasaseasons, whose hats were even worn by Rihanna.

Rather than working a eight hour day in house, Daillance spends his days designing and distributing his label while organising parties at iconic Parisian clubs. And in London, DJ Siobhan Bell has used her independence to turn a residency at East London’s Work It club into gigs DJing for Moschino, Versus Versace, Skepta and A$AP Mob.

To celebrate the power of young bosses doing things their own way, Beats meets these three creatives thriving outside the institution.