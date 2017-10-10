Rupi Kaur on her new book, beating doubt and missing her mum

We meet the ‘Instapoet’ in her New York hotel room about the struggle she endured writing ‘the sun and her flowers’ and getting emotional about her parents

Text Talia Smith

In 2014 Rupi Kaur ushered in a new literary era. With her New York Times bestseller milk and honey, a collection of poetry and a manifesto of self-discovery, she broke up the long tradition of women of colour not being afforded space on the bookshelf. All fans can remember where they were when first reading the book and almost all of them can pinpoint which life stage the book carried them through. For me, it acted as a point of reference that guided me through a depression; a periodic table of poems that offered guidance. milk and honey told the story of finding yourself, but her new book the sun and her flowers deals with the question we all ask: what’s next? We met Rupi two days ago in her hotel room. Sick and exhausted from her performance the night before, she rolls out of bed, sits up, and we chat about the process of growth, representation and life.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO BOOKS

“I think the way I describe it, milk and honey is like a walk into yourself but the sun and her flowers is like a walk out into the world. I think after that walk inside yourself that feels so comfortable in milk and honey I thought ‘Oh I have it all figured out’ you know? But I think the sun and her flowers and all the different things that happen in that book taught me that nobody ever comes to a point where they have it figured out.” ON THE WRITING PROCESS

“It was a lot different than the first. I love writing and it’s the thing that makes me most happiest and makes me feel closest to myself but I went into it with this concept of ‘OK, I have to write another book’, and it’s like the language I was using to talk about things I was doing was really self-destructive. ‘The Falling’ is about, literally everything that’s been happening for the last two years, like me just basically becoming my worst enemy and treating myself so awfully, and I did that throughout the sun and her flowers. “There was the pressure of, ‘I have to not only write a book but also one that sells as many copies as milk and honey did but then also I have to be on the bestsellers list for like 75 weeks in a row” – Rupi Kaur There was the pressure of, ‘I have to not only write a book but also one that sells as many copies as milk and honey did but then also I have to be on the bestsellers list for like 75 weeks in a row and if I do anything less than that then I don’t deserve this’. And it was like ‘Oh my god it’s going to be so embarrassing, all these people, and all these publishers.’ And I have such a wonderful team around me, I’d be letting them down, so that kind of pressure was very debilitating and I couldn’t even write for like weeks and months. Or I would write and I would be so hard on myself like ‘oh you got to write the most epic thing in the world.’ Then I would start and everything would stop, because when you go into it like that, you’re not allowing yourself to be free, so I had to really work on just telling myself: ‘Just keep writing it’s going to be shit and then you have to write that shittiness out really, and you’ll eventually get somewhere’. It’s like trusting something greater than yourself because the entire time, even up to the end of February this year, I was like ‘I can’t do it’.