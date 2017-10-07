Why #sluttygirlfears is a hashtag I’m actually into

When was the last time you had a completely honest and open conversation about sex with the person you're currently fucking? Or even your best mates? It's hard right? And especially as a woman, revealing any kinks – like wanting to be spanked, or enjoying anal, or even the fact that you like sleeping with more than one person at a time – immediately becomes laced in age-old prudish ideas about sex, plus your own conceptions of feminism.

This is why I'm quite into a new viral hashtag coined by British sex and relationships blogger Oloni, #SluttyGirlFears. It's usually hard for me to engage with Twitter trends, but this hashtag, started on Thursday, spoke to a lot of the young women on my timeline, and certainly to myself.

“I wanted women to have the conversation, so they could see that a lot of our sexual situations are very relatable,” Oloni tells me. “#SluttyGirlFears is about reclaiming the word 'slut' or 'hoe' and allowing people to see that we don't give a fuck anymore. We like sex and perhaps maybe more than men. It's weird, because we're still being lead to believe that women are incapable of being extremely sexually active with kinks and fetishes, which is a lie. The hashtag shows you that.”

It's true. A recent study, published in August, found that it was an outdated stereotype that men are more into sex than women, with almost 60 per cent of women wanting more sex than their male partners. My first thought when I saw the hashtag was that while it was perfectly acceptable for boys to talk about sex and wanking while I was growing up, it's only been in recent years my female friends have started doing the same; sharing tips on vibrators and discussing how penetrative sex doesn't always make us orgasm.

There is such a sense of shame embedded into being a woman who is even open to talking about sex, let alone having a lot of it regularly, or with lots of people, that it doesn't surprise me that it's taken years for these conversations amongst my friends to happen. And, as it turns out, I think more of us have kinks and fetishes than don't – at least in my close friendship group. Another study from 2013 found that in America more than 50 per cent of people had not discussed any sexual topics with their dating partners – and 25 per cent hadn't discussed with their best friends. People really do struggle.

So it was refreshing that this week, women – mainly black and British, as they make up the majority of Oloni's following – started sharing their experiences of “wanting to have sex during the first encounter but not wanting him to think you're easy”, “when you just start talking to him but you already trying to see how thick and long his dick is” and “when you like to be choked to the point of near death but you don't want to die”. It's been jokes.