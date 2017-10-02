At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting

A gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music concert late last night in Las Vegas. Currently, at least 50 people are dead, with more than 200 injured. The incident happened near Mandalay Bay, a casino and hotel on the strip. One suspect, now believed to be 64-year-old local Stephen Paddock, was killed by police late last night at the hotel. Police are also looking for a woman who was travelling with him and has been described as a “person of interest”.

Sunday was the last day of the three-day Route 91 music festival, a regular event outside the Mandalay Bay hotel. Around 40,000 people were in attendance when at least one shooter was firing down from upper-level hotel rooms. According to The Guardian, concertgoers reported the sounds of “firecrackers” and described the gunfire as “relentless”. One woman hid in the sewer, while many people at the concert hid under their seats. Guests in the hotel were told to stay in their rooms, and nobody was allowed to enter the building.

Joseph Lombardo, the sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan police department, said: “we are confident that the primary aggressor in this event has expired, or passed away and is no longer a threat. We do not know what his belief system was at this time. We believe he is the sole aggressor at this point and the scene is static. We are attempting to locate the person of interest. Right now we believe it is sole actor, a lone wolf type actor and we have the place under control.”

Many roads in Las Vegas are currently shut down and flights were being diverted from McCarran airport last night, but some have now resumed. Las Vegas city hall has advised people stay clear of the south side of the strip. The death toll has surpassed that of the Pulse shooting in Orlando, becoming the deadliest in US history. This story is still developing.