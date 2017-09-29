Sexual harassment is a harrowingly normal part of nights out

A new survey by Drinkaware shows that 79 per cent of women expected they or their friends to be harassed

Text Marianne Eloise

A new survey by Drinkaware and YouGov aims to show how normalised sexual harassment has become while out drinking in an effort to tackle it. The results, while upsetting, won’t come as a surprise to anyone who has ever been out as a woman or paid attention to what’s going on around them. The survey found that 72% of 18-24 year olds who drink in bars, clubs or pubs said that they had witnessed some form of sexual harassment on a night out. And while 26% of men did report that they had been on the receiving end of some form of sexual harassment, a shocking 63% of women did – and 79% said that on a night out, they expected inappropriate comments, touching, and behaviour to happen to either them or their female friends. Which, for most women, will elicit a “water is wet” eyeroll. While men are also victims of sexual assault, for women on a night out, it’s fully expected. A normal night out is a battle to maintain your own autonomy while still trying to have as much fun as possible. It starts beforehand – deciding what to wear that’ll be cute without drawing too much attention. Deciding how much to drink to have fun but to not be unable to defend yourself. Where to go where you can dance but that doesn’t have a reputation for being sketchy. How you’re all going to get home. On the street, men yell that you look good and you shuffle awkwardly or bark back. The bouncer might flirt with you. The bartender, too.

It’s #oktoask someone being sexually harassed on a night out if they’re ok. Make sure 2 spot it, check it, speak out https://t.co/9r9l2AV11Zpic.twitter.com/MudiBexran — drinkaware (@Drinkaware) September 28, 2017

Then the entire night is spent on the lookout for yourself and your friends; stepping in when a woman looks uncomfortable, helping them when a man is trying to shove them into a taxi, standing between your friend and a man who is trying to grind on her. Asking your male friends to pretend to be your boyfriend because sometimes that’s all that’ll work. A polite rejection can turn dangerous and sour in an instant. As the night goes on and everyone gets more and more drunk, perpetrators get bolder and it gets harder to maintain control. And until you are home, behind your front door, you don’t actually know if you’re safe. Which might sound extreme to someone who hasn’t had to deal with it. But as a woman, even one who for the most part doesn’t really go mainstream clubbing, I will endure or witness more than one unwanted sexual interaction from verbal to groping to something scarier every single time I go out drinking. As a bartender, I was on the receiving end nightly. More than once I had to personally intervene when a woman was in danger because my colleagues didn’t think it was worth our attention. And as a DJ, just last week my friend and I put on a night and had to kick out multiple men for climbing onstage and groping us and getting aggressive when we asked them to stop.

72% 18-24 year old said they'd seen sexual harassment on a night out. Help put an end to it by supporting @Drinkaware’s #oktoask campaign. pic.twitter.com/274eU7o4pF — drinkaware (@Drinkaware) September 28, 2017

Drinkaware’s concern is that these things are normalised, and that is the case. We integrate these steps into our routines; we learn a secret language communicated only through our eyes that says, “I want him to leave me alone. Please help.” and, for the most part, we all understand it. They are now campaigning to put an “end” to unwanted drunken sexual harassment. They have given witnesses advice on what to do if they see something – which is a refreshing change from the “protect yourself” approach that we all now have ingrained. Janet Mackechnie, Campaign Lead for Drinkaware, said “for far too many people, drunken sexual harassment is now sadly part and parcel of a night out. Being drunk is no excuse to grab, grope or make inappropriate comments to strangers on a night out. If people see someone being sexually harassed, asking them if they are ok can make a big difference” she added, “it can be difficult to know exactly what to do which is why Drinkaware are giving young people this information and advice in the hope that next time they feel more confident to offer support to someone.” This is a great move, if ambitious, but it will not end sexual harassment – there needs to be better education in consent generally, better training for bouncers and bartenders in how to handle it, and more awareness of the many, many ways in which a man can step over the line. In my experience behind the scenes, very few male bartenders know how to spot the signs of an unwanted interaction or how to handle it. And while women leave the house on a regular day expecting unwanted interaction, this is worsened when you add alcohol. I spoke to some women about the harassment they see and experience on nights out, and the steps they feel they have to take to combat it.

How would you help someone who’s drunk too much? Get practical tips on how to keep you and your friends safe. https://t.co/lse5y3tMTLpic.twitter.com/svstHyejUy — drinkaware (@Drinkaware) September 27, 2017