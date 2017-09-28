Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died aged 91

The magazine published, controversial sexual liberator and civil rights activist passed away peacefully at the Playboy Mansion

Text Anna Cafolla

Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, ‘cultural pioneer’ and American icon has passed away aged 91. He died in his home, the Playboy Mansion in LA, according to the magazine. “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Cooper Hefner, Hef’s son and chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises said in a public statement. “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognisable and enduring in history.” Models, actors and tastemakers across the decades have offered their condolences for the loss of Hefner: Kim Kardashian and Larry King are among those. Playboy was launched from Hef’s kitchen in 1953 with a small amount of investment, selling more than 50,000 copies in its first issue. Marilyn Monroe was the mag’s first naked centrefold, taken years before. The magazine has been fronted by everyone from Pamela Anderson to Anna Nicole Smith, Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Kate Moss. Playboy was also a place that broke some of the era’s most prolific writers, like Jack Kerouac, James Baldwin, Kurt Vonnegut and Margaret Atwood. Major interviews throughout the years include Martin Luther King jr, Fidel Castro, Malcolm X and John Lennon. The publication never shied away from political and social issues, coming out in favour of abortion in 1965.

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner historically a powerful voice for civil rights and racial equality. He believed in FREEDOM, not just sexual freedom. #RIPHefpic.twitter.com/InQYcHovZ8 — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) September 28, 2017

The mag announced it was turning away from nudity, calling it ‘passé’ in the internet years, but went back on this earlier in 2017. Hefner had also previously denounced a past cover story featuring Donald Trump, stating he was "embarrassed" by his inclusion of the now American president. Hefner, born in Chicago in 1926, had previously served in the army during WWII and worked as a copywriter for Esquire. “I remember when I first met him. He walked into the room and stole the show. It was beyond rock-star!” Anderson previously told Dazed in her past cover story. “Hef has always been a pioneer, setting the stage for all of us. When I saw him not too long ago it was hard to see him in a walker. He’s always been this strong person – and I know that he’s still strong, but to see his body fall apart is hard.” “Hef changed by life,” former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson Baskett told E! News. “He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever.” The mogul fast gained notoriety as a proprietor of smut, as well as for his infamous parties at the mansion, which he attended in silk pyjamas, flanked by Playboy bunnies. “I am a kid in a candy store,” Hefner once said, reports the BBC. “I dreamed impossible dreams, and the dreams turned out beyond anything I could possibly imagine. I'm the luckiest cat on the planet.”