Should young Londoners be battling to save Uber?

Yesterday, I calculated how many Uber journeys I have taken in the past year. The number makes me shiver. I have taken 90. Nine-zero Uber trips since the beginning of 2017. There were late night journeys to my ex-boyfriend's house, sometimes cancelled if I realised the booty call wasn't worth it. There were plenty of £2 fare-splits with my girl friends. There were naughty, lazy, late-for-work Ubers. There were after-a-late-shift at work Ubers, at 4am. And, mainly, in general, there were early morning Ubers, always delivering me home safely to my house without having to go through the stress of navigating dark streets in a drunken, vulnerable state as a woman.

And I'm not alone. In the US 16-34s make up almost two-thirds of Uber’s user base, and those figures seem to be reflected here in the UK. All my 20-something friends have the app, and I've never shared an Uber Pool with an older person. But, young people's love affair with Uber could be coming to a close at some point soon. Yesterday (22 September), it was announced that Uber has lost its licence to operate in London.

Already, an online petition called Save Your Uber in London has clocked up more than 600,000 signatures, positioning the big business almost as a charitable cause (although, in fairness, the language of the petition posits it as a business move). “This ban shows the world that London is far from being open and is closed to innovative companies, who bring choice to consumers and work opportunities to those who need them,” it reads. Young people are signing in their droves.

However, despite the fact that it is awful that 40,000 drivers may lose their jobs, the strongest arguments that lend themselves to Uber's cause, and that are particularly appealing to the generation of young, diverse, and “woke” Londoners who use the app, in my opinion revolve around racism and disability.

“I don't trust black cabs and yes racism is the issue with those,” says Sunny Singh, a London-based writer. “I've heard from my women of colour students, especially black and hijabi, that Uber gives them freedom to move about the city... In the past couple of years, I think pretty much every driver I have seen has been a person of colour or a migrant. The fact they are fellow migrants means I don't have to put up with racist banter or constant LBC discussions on ‘immigrant issues we can't talk about’ on their radio.”

With racially-motivated hate crimes still at a worrying level following a spate of terror attacks in the UK this year, the fears that her black and hijabi students have are is justified. Although black cabs aren't the only alternative to Uber in London, they are one of the most influential, and it's incredibly jarring that it's been their constant, aggressive London Assembly takeovers that seem to have influenced this decision by London's transport regulatory body, TfL.

Meanwhile the cabbies themselves are barely being challenged for their long history of racism; clearly only emphasised by their distaste for the immigrants who now drive the majority of people around London. It's exactly the type of nonsense that young black and brown Londoners would not want to deal with. It makes total sense that we, as a demographic growing in numbers, would turn to Uber over a black cab.

In contrast to Uber, most black cabbies are white, British and working class and Uber reportedly receives hundreds of complaints a month from its drivers about racist abuse from black cab drivers, including racist slurs. In one anecdote reported in the New York Times, a cab driver yelled to a female Uber driver: “You Muslim, you can’t even drive! Take off that scarf!” Black cabs often don't pick up black passengers, or make them pay upfront. Remember that scene from Kidulthood? Moony (Femi Oyeniran) is trying to get to his friends house and no black cabs will pick him up. “You know what? I got passed by five black cabs today,” he tells a cabby later. “Ain't my fault,” replies the driver. Moony counters back, “Just cos I'm black. Ain't it ironic? Black cab don't take black man.” He gets his revenge by not paying his fare.