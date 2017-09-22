Watch this video which puts Fenty Beauty to the test

Jordan Charles, a model with albinism and Zainab Kwaw-Swanzy help us find out how the brand compares to what is out there
There’s been a lot of hype since Rihanna dropped her Fenty Beauty products, mostly owing to the ambitious range of foundations. “All women deserve to feel beautiful and all women deserve to have a choice and an option when they go to the makeup counter,” she explained at her launch. All 40 shades of Fenty were developed with multiple ethnicities in mind from the palest end of the scale to the darkest.
Rumours quickly circulated that the dark shades had sold out, and many darker skinned women who often feel ignored said it proved why it was important that stores not only supply darker shades but allow black women to have more power in the makeup industry.
fenty beauty has everyone shook pic.twitter.com/YzmkmNuuRZ— MAKEUP ✨ (@BeautyPostss) September 14, 2017
The beauty community and social media users have hailed it as one of the first mainstream brands to really focus on inclusivity. So, as much as we love Rihanna we wanted to put this to the test. We asked Feel Unique to send us the darkest and lightest shades of foundation they supply from their most popular brands to try on models who often struggle to find their perfect shade.
Watch Jordan Charles, a model with albinism and Zainab Kwaw-Swanzy of gal-dem, a magazine aimed at women of colour, put the shades to the test.