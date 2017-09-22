Watch this video which puts Fenty Beauty to the test

There’s been a lot of hype since Rihanna dropped her Fenty Beauty products, mostly owing to the ambitious range of foundations. “All women deserve to feel beautiful and all women deserve to have a choice and an option when they go to the makeup counter,” she explained at her launch. All 40 shades of Fenty were developed with multiple ethnicities in mind from the palest end of the scale to the darkest.

Rumours quickly circulated that the dark shades had sold out, and many darker skinned women who often feel ignored said it proved why it was important that stores not only supply darker shades but allow black women to have more power in the makeup industry.