Gay Trump voters want to take a Melania drag queen to Pride

A Republican LGBT group in Charlotte, North Carolina, who wanted to take a Melania Trump drag queen to Pride have planned a protest after they were denied a spot in the city’s annual Pride parade.

Deplorable Pride, who wanted to parade with “Melania” on a 27-foot-long float, have planned a “peaceful protest” for Sunday afternoon, during the celebration. Encouraging others to join them, they said: “Come and show your support for your fellow Trump supporters who are LGBT and are being persecuted by their own gay community. Please help us show that intolerance is not acceptable.”

In the meantime co-organiser Brian Talbert has also been taking aim at gay conservative organisation The Log Cabin Republicans. He wrote on Facebook yesterday: “UNREAL! For the first time in LGBT Conservative history we are taking a stand against the liberal left. You would think we would receive the support of the largest LGBT Conservative political group in this nation.”

The Charlotte Observer reports that Charlotte Pride released a statement back in June in response to Deplorable Pride kicking up a fuss about not being allowed to parade, which read: “In the past, we have made similar decisions to decline participation from other organizations espousing anti-LGBTQ religious or public policy stances.”

Trump doesn't have the best relationship with the LGBT community, and there's been a reported trend of drag queens imitating Melania and other Trumpian women such as Kellyanne Conway and Secretary of Education and Amway heiress Betsy DeVos. Their public personas are certainly rich pickings for the type of biting satire that queens revel in.