We’re Hiring! Designer, Dazed Print

Position: Designer

Team: Dazed Editorial Team

Reporting to: Art Director

Terms: Full time role, Monday-Friday, 10:00-18:30

20 days annual leave plus public holidays, plus 3 additional days at Christmas

Creative, dynamic, friendly working environment, based near Strand, London, WC2

Overview

As the sole designer, working in collaboration with the art director, you will be fully responsible for the design of each issue of Dazed.

Founded in 1991, Dazed is as an art and culture publication working with an incredible list of contributors including Collier Schorr, Viviane Sassen, Wolfgang Tillmans, Broomberg & Chanarin, Torbjørn Rødland, Roe Ethridge and Harley Weir. Cover stars over the years have included Lana Del Rey, Ashton Sanders, Nicki Minaj, Zayn Malik.

The ideal candidate will…

Have a vision for evolving the magazine's design approach from issue to issue.

Enjoy collaborating with our team of editors, photographers and stylists to produce layouts which creatively negotiate restriction, and prioritise the form and ideas of the content over the imposition of a house style.

Enjoy working with photography and be able to generate ideas quickly and under pressure.

Be empathetic and sensitive to the vision and work of our collaborators while maintaining your own convictions as a designer.

Be organised, assertive and proactive, liaising between all members of the magazine team and balancing their needs accordingly.

Be able to maintain high standards of typography and design within a pressured publishing environment.

Have a dedicated work ethic and strong interest in personal development.

Have an understanding of editorial and prepress workflows and a strong working knowledge of Adobe CC. A knowledge of GREP would be useful but not essential.

How to apply:

Email your CV and 1-page cover letter, along with a PDF portfolio or website link, to jobs@dazedmedia.com with Dazed Designer in the subject heading.