We’re Hiring! Front of House Assistant, Dazed Media

ABOUT US:

Dazed Media is the world’s leading independent fashion and culture media brand.

Twenty-five years ago, Jefferson Hack and Rankin Waddell set up a magazine that would become a movement: Dazed & Confused. The title became a lightning rod for cultural provocation – radically reframing international style culture. Today, we are an agenda-setting publishing powerhouse and the most efficient way to reach the world’s most influential audiences.

Dazed Media powers an ever-evolving network of premium digital channels and iconic print titles including Dazed, AnOther, Another Man, Hunger and NOWNESS. Dazed Media Studio has a pioneering creative studio, award-winning video production, exclusive events, industry-leading talent network and efficient third-party distribution.

ABOUT THE ROLE:

Front of House Assistant

The Assistant within Front of House at Dazed Media is responsible for providing support to the Office Coordinator and Office Manager, but also to the entire company. Primarily a reception function, this role also has aspects of communication not just within the department but also across the group as a whole.

Central to this role is an approachable and helpful character.

Main responsibilities & deliverables:

Acting as first point of contact for all office visitors - prepping meeting spaces for client meetings, training workshops & large group visits to the office.

To maintain a clean and orderly office - keeping reception, the kitchen and other communal spaces presentable.

Support the Office Coordinator with bookings for meeting rooms, couriers and international shipments.

Distribute post and deliveries to staff.

Coordinate the magazine send outs with staff.

Assist the Office Coordinator with staff events - birthdays, leaving drinks etc.

Carry out ad hoc administration duties.

These duties and responsibilities are indicative and not exhaustive but serve to give a realistic overview of the role and requirements.

ABOUT YOU:

First of all you will have a friendly and approachable attitude with an interest in fashion, music or arts. Experience in a similar role preferable but not essential. You will have an excellent telephone manner and ability to quickly build a rapport with guests and colleagues. This is a fast-paced environment and you’ll be able to show that you remain calm under pressure, are a capable multi-tasker, and can prioritise a hectic workload and schedule. You’ll have confidence working on an Apple Mac and Google G-Suite, and you’ll be able to demonstrate strong attention to detail with good organisational skills.

Terms: Full-time, permanent role, Monday-Friday, 09:00am to 17:30pm.

Holiday: 20 days annual leave in addition to statutory public holidays, with an additional 3 days paid leave between Christmas and New Year.

Location: Office located just off Strand, London WC2

How to apply: Email your CV with a single-page cover letter together with your salary expectations and any notice period you have in your current role to jobs@dazedmedia.com with FOH Assistant in the subject heading.