We’re Hiring! Commercial Team Assistant

ABOUT US:

Dazed Media is the world’s leading independent fashion and culture media brand.

Twenty-five years ago, Jefferson Hack and Rankin Waddell set up a magazine that would become a movement: Dazed & Confused. The title became a lightning rod for cultural provocation – radically reframing international style culture. Today, we are an agenda-setting publishing powerhouse and the most efficient way to reach the world’s most influential audiences.

Dazed Media powers an ever-evolving network of premium digital channels and iconic print titles including Dazed, AnOther, Another Man, Hunger and NOWNESS.

Dazed Media also encompasses a pioneering creative studio, award-winning video production, exclusive events, industry-leading talent network and efficient third-party distribution. Dazed Media Studio specialises in fashion, luxury and lifestyle communications. We partner with the world’s most ambitious brands and agencies to create brave, pioneering ideas for a global influencer community.

Select clients: Alexander McQueen, Apple, Beats by Dre, Belstaff, Burberry, Chanel, Channel 4, Converse, Diesel, Gucci, Liberty, LVMH, Mercedes-Benz, Miu, Miu, Nike, Ray-Ban, Samsung, Swarovski.

ABOUT THE ROLE:

Commercial Team Assistant

The Assistant within Dazed Media’s Commercial Team is responsible for providing all administrative and operational support to the entire Commercial Team. Primarily an organisational function, this role also has aspects of cultural support to ensure smooth communication not just within the department but also across the group as a whole.

Central to this role is the timely and accurate maintenance of various reports and records.

Main responsibilities & deliverables:

Ongoing/daily administrative support to the whole dynamic and fast-paced team, including:

Magazine send-outs (in liaison with Front of House)

Booking travel, restaurants, taxis, etc

Mailing lists

Attendance and note taking in commercial/company meetings

General ad-hoc requests

Preparation and sharing of weekly digital ad comparison reports

Being aware of and sharing ad-hoc digital ad on competitor sites

Preparation and sharing of weekly print ad comparison report

Seasonal (SS/AW) preparation and sharing of detailed print ad comparison reports

Organisation and planning of Editors’ Day and Sales Meetings, including

Coordinating diaries for relevant personnel

Booking travel, hotels, etc

Support scheduling of itineraries

Printing media packs and issue previews where appropriate

Coordinating the update of Media Packs, annually completely overhauled, seasonally tweaked

Ensuring the creation of seasonal Issue Previews, coordinating their production by Editorial, then arranging meetings to review

Tracking and recording client credits within each issue

Creation of client credit reports annually, but also whenever required by each client ad-hoc

Completion of print booking confirmations; liaison with client to finalise paperwork and create record for finance/billing purposes

Assist in the maintenance of the booking sheet

Feed into and support completion of Flatplans

Coordinate hotel barter negotiations to ensure essential contra-deals, and generate new relationships in cities currently not served

Oversee and develop intern placements

These duties and responsibilities are indicative and not exhaustive but serve to give a realistic overview of the role and requirements.

ABOUT YOU:

First of all you will have extremely strong organisational skills and the ability to communicate across all levels. This is a fast-pace environment and you’ll be able to show that you remain calm under pressure, are a capable multi-tasker, and can prioritise a hectic workload and schedule.

Terms: Full-time, permanent role, Monday-Friday 10:00am-18:30pm.

Holiday: 20 days annual leave in addition to statutory public holidays, with an additional 3 days paid leave between Christmas and New Year.

Location: Office located just off Strand, London WC2

How to apply: Email your CV with a single-page cover letter together with your salary expectations and any notice period you have in your current role to jobs@dazedmedia.com with Commercial Team Assistant in the subject heading.