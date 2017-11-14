Weâ€™re Hiring! Partnerships Director, Dazed Media

Dazed Media are hiring a Partnerships Director who will be heading up Dazedâ€™s creative partnerships with the worldâ€™s leading, luxury brands
About Us: Â
Dazed Media is the worldâ€™s leading independent fashion and culture media brand.
Twenty-five years ago, Jefferson Hack and Rankin Waddell set up a magazine that would become a movement: Dazed & Confused. The title became a lightning rod for cultural provocation â€“ radically reframing international style culture. Today, we are an agenda-setting publishing powerhouse and the most efficient way to reach the worldâ€™s most influential audiences.
Dazed Media powers an ever-evolving network of premium digital channels and iconic print titles including Dazed, AnOther, Another Man, Hunger and Nowness. Through innovative technology solutions we connect with a loyal group of 50m+ influencers and early adopters around the world.
The company also encompasses a pioneering creative studio, award-winning video production, exclusive events, industry-leading talent network and efficient third-party distribution. Dazed Media Studio specialises in fashion, luxury and lifestyle communications. We partner with the worldâ€™s most ambitious brands and agencies to create brave, pioneering ideas for a global influencer community.
Select clients: Alexander McQueen, Apple, Beats by Dre, Burberry, Chanel, Channel 4, Converse, Diesel, Gucci, Liberty, LVMH, Mercedes-Benz, Miu, Miu, Nike, Ray-Ban, Samsung, Swarovski.
About the role: Partnerships Director
Dazed Media are hiring a Partnerships Director who will be heading up Dazedâ€™s creative partnerships with the worldâ€™s leading, luxury brands.
Reporting to: Â Publishing Director
Terms: Fixed term role (maternity cover) with competitive salary. Could lead to a perm role.
20 days annual leave in addition to statutory public holidays, with an additional 3 days paid leave between Christmas and New Year.
Office located at 2 Arundel Street, London WC2R 3DA
Creative and dynamic working environment
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Manage a portfolio of mainly fashion clients that represent the biggest revenue base for the company and build a personal relationship with decision makers.
- Building a strong relationship with Studio and key editorial teams in order to communicate effectively their ideas and extract what is required for client pitches.
- Identify commercial opportunities within client base, updating them on future plans and services within the company to ensure year on year sales are built upon
- Strong understanding of all aspects of key clientsâ€™ marketplace and business to inform creative strategy
- Pick up on any previously generated leads of briefs, work with creative team to give clientâ€™s solutions that work for their brand, presenting ideas in the most effective way and being able to close pitches
- Work with the Managing Director and Art Director to develop client-facing sales collateral to outline editorial or bespoke opportunities for the entire sales team
- Work closely with the Co-Founder and key editorial team to commercialise bigger editorial ideas
- Establish a target client base for these projects and leading the sales drive to make sure the right partner is found
- New business generation - keep an eye out on the market to identify any key new business for Dazed Media Studio
- Inspire and spearhead sales teamsâ€™ partnerships efforts and development, supporting them in senior meetings and ideas generation where needed
- Lead weekly Studio meeting with commercial team, ensuring that the department are on track to achieve Quarterly figures/targets
- Live projects - ensure partner contract terms and deliverables are adhered to and delivered
- Debrief clients on closed projects, ensuring that PCA is completed, presented and Y2 plan is outlined
- Develop personal strategy for partnership growth and liaise with necessary departments and teams to identify areas of development
Skills, experience and personal attributes
- Experience and proven ability in delivering robust and profitable creative solutions to clients
- Experience in team management
- Proven track record in creating and delivering partnerships
- A personal network of high profile clients
- Enthusiasm and passion for Dazedâ€™s editorial platforms and products
- An entrepreneurial spirit
- Excellent communicator
- Creative, â€˜out of the boxâ€™ thinker
- Thrives in a fast paced highly creative environment with ability to work under pressure
- Excellent problem solving skills
- Super organised and meticulous with detail and able to juggle numerous tasks
How to apply:
Email your CV and 1 page cover letter in PDF format letter, together with your salary expectations and any notice period you have in your current role to jobs@dazedmedia.com with Partnerships Director in the subject heading
Notes:
* This is full time role based in our London office. We are not considering remote or freelance candidates for this position.
** You must have the legal right to live and work in the U.K
*** This job post will remain live until we have filled the position, posted November 2017