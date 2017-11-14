Weâ€™re Hiring! Partnerships Director, Dazed Media

About Us: Â

Dazed Media is the worldâ€™s leading independent fashion and culture media brand.

Twenty-five years ago, Jefferson Hack and Rankin Waddell set up a magazine that would become a movement: Dazed & Confused. The title became a lightning rod for cultural provocation â€“ radically reframing international style culture. Today, we are an agenda-setting publishing powerhouse and the most efficient way to reach the worldâ€™s most influential audiences.

Dazed Media powers an ever-evolving network of premium digital channels and iconic print titles including Dazed, AnOther, Another Man, Hunger and Nowness. Through innovative technology solutions we connect with a loyal group of 50m+ influencers and early adopters around the world.

The company also encompasses a pioneering creative studio, award-winning video production, exclusive events, industry-leading talent network and efficient third-party distribution. Dazed Media Studio specialises in fashion, luxury and lifestyle communications. We partner with the worldâ€™s most ambitious brands and agencies to create brave, pioneering ideas for a global influencer community.

Select clients: Alexander McQueen, Apple, Beats by Dre, Burberry, Chanel, Channel 4, Converse, Diesel, Gucci, Liberty, LVMH, Mercedes-Benz, Miu, Miu, Nike, Ray-Ban, Samsung, Swarovski.

About the role: Partnerships Director

Dazed Media are hiring a Partnerships Director who will be heading up Dazedâ€™s creative partnerships with the worldâ€™s leading, luxury brands.

Reporting to: Â Publishing Director

Terms: Fixed term role (maternity cover) with competitive salary. Could lead to a perm role.

20 days annual leave in addition to statutory public holidays, with an additional 3 days paid leave between Christmas and New Year.

Office located at 2 Arundel Street, London WC2R 3DA

Creative and dynamic working environment

Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage a portfolio of mainly fashion clients that represent the biggest revenue base for the company and build a personal relationship with decision makers.

Building a strong relationship with Studio and key editorial teams in order to communicate effectively their ideas and extract what is required for client pitches.

Identify commercial opportunities within client base, updating them on future plans and services within the company to ensure year on year sales are built upon

Strong understanding of all aspects of key clientsâ€™ marketplace and business to inform creative strategy

Pick up on any previously generated leads of briefs, work with creative team to give clientâ€™s solutions that work for their brand, presenting ideas in the most effective way and being able to close pitches

Work with the Managing Director and Art Director to develop client-facing sales collateral to outline editorial or bespoke opportunities for the entire sales team

Work closely with the Co-Founder and key editorial team to commercialise bigger editorial ideas

Establish a target client base for these projects and leading the sales drive to make sure the right partner is found

New business generation - keep an eye out on the market to identify any key new business for Dazed Media Studio

Inspire and spearhead sales teamsâ€™ partnerships efforts and development, supporting them in senior meetings and ideas generation where needed

Lead weekly Studio meeting with commercial team, ensuring that the department are on track to achieve Quarterly figures/targets

Live projects - ensure partner contract terms and deliverables are adhered to and delivered

Debrief clients on closed projects, ensuring that PCA is completed, presented and Y2 plan is outlined

Develop personal strategy for partnership growth and liaise with necessary departments and teams to identify areas of development

Skills, experience and personal attributes

Experience and proven ability in delivering robust and profitable creative solutions to clients

Experience in team management

Proven track record in creating and delivering partnerships

A personal network of high profile clients

Enthusiasm and passion for Dazedâ€™s editorial platforms and products

An entrepreneurial spirit

Excellent communicator

Creative, â€˜out of the boxâ€™ thinker

Thrives in a fast paced highly creative environment with ability to work under pressure

Excellent problem solving skills

Super organised and meticulous with detail and able to juggle numerous tasks

How to apply:

Email your CV and 1 page cover letter in PDF format letter, together with your salary expectations and any notice period you have in your current role to jobs@dazedmedia.com with Partnerships Director in the subject heading

Notes:

* This is full time role based in our London office. We are not considering remote or freelance candidates for this position.

** You must have the legal right to live and work in the U.K

*** This job post will remain live until we have filled the position, posted November 2017