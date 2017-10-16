We’re hiring! Instagram Editor, Dazed

About the role: Instagram Editor, Dazed

Reporting to: Head of Digital

Development managers: Head of Social Media/ Digital Editor/ Head of Fashion, Dazed Digital

About Us:

Dazed Media is the world’s leading independent fashion and culture media brand.

Twenty-five years ago, Jefferson Hack and Rankin Waddell set up a magazine that would become a movement: Dazed & Confused. The title became a lightning rod for cultural provocation – radically reframing international style culture. Today, we are an agenda-setting publishing powerhouse and the most efficient way to reach the world’s most influential audiences.

Dazed Media powers an ever-evolving network of premium digital channels and iconic print titles including Dazed, AnOther, Another Man, Hunger and Nowness.

Role Summary

The Instagram Editor will take ownership of publishing on Dazed’s Instagram accounts (Dazed's main account, Dazed Fashion, Dazed News) Working alongside the Head of Social Media and key members of the Dazed editorial team, the Instagram Editor will be responsible for audience growth and continued innovation in social storytelling.

Duties, responsibilities & deliverables

- Own and manage all Instagram publishing for Dazed’s collection of Instagram accounts, both current and forthcoming

- Develop Instagram specific strategies to maximise audience growth and engagement against KPIs set from Head of Digital

- Forward planning to ensure daily delivery against the social media schedule; programming and activating an engaging publishing schedule

- Work closely with the relevant editor to create social-first editorial formats for each individual account

- Work with Digital Editor and Video & Film Developer on a consistant Instagram Stories schedule, constantly improving and building output according to data

- Work with Dazed Studio and commercial teams to feed into creative Instagram activations on commercial projects

- Remain informed of any technological developments on Instagram and consider within the framework of new ways to communicate stories on the platform

- Report on your platform’s performance and upcoming strategies at weekly team meetings

- Advise and assist the Junior Digital Media Designer on creation of social asset

- Drive continual innovation to maximise potential on the platform

- Monitor and respond to analytics in real time, feeding back information to the relevant editor

- Track competitors and be aware of market changes

- Develop and maintain marketing relationships alongside Social Media Coordinator

- Occasional on-location Instagram reporting for events, commercial projects or fashion weeks

How to apply:

Email your CV, 1 page cover letter together with your salary expectations and any notice period you have in your current role to jobs@dazedmedia.com with Instagram Editor in the subject heading.