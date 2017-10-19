Weâ€™re Hiring! Programming Coordinator, NOWNESS

NOWNESS is looking for a Programming Coordinator to work closely with the Programming Director and coordinate the sourcing and delivery of acquired films
Responsibilities and DeliverablesÂ
- Manage all incoming submissions from the NOWNESS website and the teamâ€™s network
- Evaluate, curate, acquire and identify appropriate content for screening on the NOWNESS Channel and across platforms
- Develop, support and grow a network of filmmakers and content creators to source exclusive, top quality content for the NOWNESS site
- Communicate with tact and empathy to filmmakers and other contributors
- Be assertive but congenial about deadlines and contract requirements
- Understand, represent and deliver to the highest quality curatorial standards and commissioning criteria of the NOWNESS channel
- Develop relationships with content creators to increase sources for ready-made content.
- Participate in all aspects of negotiation for acquired content and obtain legal clearances for their use as necessary.
- Filter film submissions to deliver to the Commissioning Team
- Manage regular submission screenings with the Programming Director, providing context and justifications for potential films
- Track content and asset delivery and support operational and technical processes needed for daily operations
- Support the branded content team on outreach and delivery when required
- Petty cash control for the NOWNESS office
- Assist in producing NOWNESS in-house productions when appropriate
Essential Knowledge and Skills
- Excellent administrative and organisational skills with proactive problem solving, prioritisation
- Top-notch communication skills
- Strong troubleshooting skills and a creative approach to programming and planning
- Ability to plan ahead and work methodically, while also adapting swiftly to changing circumstances
- Ability to devise and develop efficient and effective processes to manage varying workloads and time pressures
- A passion for filmmaking and culture
- Knowledge of the Nowness archive, aesthetic and brand
- Ability to grow and maintain a solid network of relevant contacts
- Managing contributors to ensure delivery against pressing deadlines and requirements
- Creative thinking, with the ability to seek out new work and talent
- Self-starter with the ability to work proactively under minimal guidance
- Organised and focused with an attention to detail
- Strong team player, comfortable working in a small, communicative team
- Excellent interpersonal skills: being able to quickly establish effective relationships at all levels (internal and external) with impact
- A good intuitive understanding of how to engage an online audience, and the NOWNESS audience in particular
Title: Programming Coordinator, NOWNESS
Team: Programming
Reporting to: Programming Director and Managing Editor
Working closelyÂ with:Â Programming team, Managing Editor
Terms: Full-time role with competitive salary and pension. 20 days annual leave plus public holidays and 3 additional days at Christmas.
Location: Office located in London WC2.
How to apply:
Send your CV and one-page cover letter in PDF format by email.
Include your salary expectations and any notice period you have in your current role.
Email toÂ jobs@dazedmedia.comÂ withÂ â€˜Programming Editor, NOWNESSâ€™ as the subject.
Notes:
- This isÂ full-timeÂ role based in our London office. We are not considering remote candidates for this position.
- You must have the required visa to live and work in the UK.
- NoÂ AgenciesÂ please.
- This job post will remainÂ liveÂ until we have filled the position.