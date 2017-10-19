Weâ€™re Hiring! Programming Coordinator, NOWNESS

Responsibilities and DeliverablesÂ

Manage all incoming submissions from the NOWNESS website and the teamâ€™s network

Evaluate, curate, acquire and identify appropriate content for screening on the NOWNESS Channel and across platforms

Develop, support and grow a network of filmmakers and content creators to source exclusive, top quality content for the NOWNESS site

Communicate with tact and empathy to filmmakers and other contributors

Be assertive but congenial about deadlines and contract requirements

Understand, represent and deliver to the highest quality curatorial standards and commissioning criteria of the NOWNESS channel

Develop relationships with content creators to increase sources for ready-made content.

Participate in all aspects of negotiation for acquired content and obtain legal clearances for their use as necessary.

Filter film submissions to deliver to the Commissioning Team

Manage regular submission screenings with the Programming Director, providing context and justifications for potential films

Track content and asset delivery and support operational and technical processes needed for daily operations

Support the branded content team on outreach and delivery when required

Petty cash control for the NOWNESS office

Assist in producing NOWNESS in-house productions when appropriate

Essential Knowledge and Skills

Excellent administrative and organisational skills with proactive problem solving, prioritisation

Top-notch communication skills

Strong troubleshooting skills and a creative approach to programming and planning

Ability to plan ahead and work methodically, while also adapting swiftly to changing circumstances

Ability to devise and develop efficient and effective processes to manage varying workloads and time pressures

A passion for filmmaking and culture

Knowledge of the Nowness archive, aesthetic and brand

Ability to grow and maintain a solid network of relevant contacts

Managing contributors to ensure delivery against pressing deadlines and requirements

Creative thinking, with the ability to seek out new work and talent

Self-starter with the ability to work proactively under minimal guidance

Organised and focused with an attention to detail

Strong team player, comfortable working in a small, communicative team

Excellent interpersonal skills: being able to quickly establish effective relationships at all levels (internal and external) with impact

A good intuitive understanding of how to engage an online audience, and the NOWNESS audience in particular

Title: Programming Coordinator, NOWNESS

Team: Programming

Reporting to: Programming Director and Managing Editor

Working closelyÂ with:Â Programming team, Managing Editor

Terms: Full-time role with competitive salary and pension. 20 days annual leave plus public holidays and 3 additional days at Christmas.

Location: Office located in London WC2.

How to apply:

Send your CV and one-page cover letter in PDF format by email.

Include your salary expectations and any notice period you have in your current role.

Email toÂ jobs@dazedmedia.comÂ withÂ â€˜Programming Editor, NOWNESSâ€™ as the subject.

Notes: