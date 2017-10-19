Pin It
Screen Shot 2017-10-12 at 12.18.21

Weâ€™re Hiring! Programming Coordinator, NOWNESS

InfoJobs

NOWNESS is looking for a Programming Coordinator to work closely with the Programming Director and coordinate the sourcing and delivery of acquired films

TextDazed Digital

Responsibilities and DeliverablesÂ 

  • Manage all incoming submissions from the NOWNESS website and the teamâ€™s network
  • Evaluate, curate, acquire and identify appropriate content for screening on the NOWNESS Channel and across platforms
  • Develop, support and grow a network of filmmakers and content creators to source exclusive, top quality content for the NOWNESS site
  • Communicate with tact and empathy to filmmakers and other contributors
  • Be assertive but congenial about deadlines and contract requirements
  • Understand, represent and deliver to the highest quality curatorial standards and commissioning criteria of the NOWNESS channel
  • Develop relationships with content creators to increase sources for ready-made content.
  • Participate in all aspects of negotiation for acquired content and obtain legal clearances for their use as necessary.
  • Filter film submissions to deliver to the Commissioning Team
  • Manage regular submission screenings with the Programming Director, providing context and justifications for potential films
  • Track content and asset delivery and support operational and technical processes needed for daily operations
  • Support the branded content team on outreach and delivery when required
  • Petty cash control for the NOWNESS office
  • Assist in producing NOWNESS in-house productions when appropriate

Essential Knowledge and Skills

  • Excellent administrative and organisational skills with proactive problem solving, prioritisation
  • Top-notch communication skills
  • Strong troubleshooting skills and a creative approach to programming and planning
  • Ability to plan ahead and work methodically, while also adapting swiftly to changing circumstances
  • Ability to devise and develop efficient and effective processes to manage varying workloads and time pressures
  • A passion for filmmaking and culture
  • Knowledge of the Nowness archive, aesthetic and brand
  • Ability to grow and maintain a solid network of relevant contacts
  • Managing contributors to ensure delivery against pressing deadlines and requirements
  • Creative thinking, with the ability to seek out new work and talent
  • Self-starter with the ability to work proactively under minimal guidance
  • Organised and focused with an attention to detail
  • Strong team player, comfortable working in a small, communicative team
  • Excellent interpersonal skills: being able to quickly establish effective relationships at all levels (internal and external) with impact
  • A good intuitive understanding of how to engage an online audience, and the NOWNESS audience in particular

Title: Programming Coordinator, NOWNESS

Team: Programming

Reporting to: Programming Director and Managing Editor

Working closelyÂ with:Â Programming team, Managing Editor

Terms: Full-time role with competitive salary and pension. 20 days annual leave plus public holidays and 3 additional days at Christmas.

Location: Office located in London WC2.

How to apply:
Send your CV and one-page cover letter in PDF format by email.

Include your salary expectations and any notice period you have in your current role.

Email toÂ jobs@dazedmedia.comÂ withÂ â€˜Programming Editor, NOWNESSâ€™ as the subject.

Notes:

  • This isÂ full-timeÂ role based in our London office. We are not considering remote candidates for this position.
  • You must have the required visa to live and work in the UK.
  • NoÂ AgenciesÂ please.
  • This job post will remainÂ liveÂ until we have filled the position.
InfoJobs
Follow