Weâ€™re Hiring! Content Editor, NOWNESS

About us

NOWNESS is a movement for creative excellence in storytelling, celebrating the extraordinary of every day. Launched in 2010, NOWNESSâ€™ unique programming strategy has established it as the go-to source of inspiration and influence across art, design, fashion, beauty, music, food, and travel. Our curatorial expertise and award-winning approach to storytelling is unparalleled. We work with exceptional talent, and both established and emerging filmmakers which connect our audience to emotional and sensorial stories designed to provoke inspiration and debate.

NOWNESS is a global video channel screening the best in culture, and is powered by Dazed Media, the worldâ€™s leading independent fashion and culture media brand. Twenty-five years ago, Jefferson Hack and Rankin Waddell set up a magazine that would become a movement: Dazed & Confused. The title became a lightning rod for cultural provocation â€“ radically reframing international style culture. Today, we are an agenda-setting publishing powerhouse and the most efficient way to reach the worldâ€™s most influential audiences.

Dazed Media powers an ever-evolving network of premium digital channels and iconic print titles including Dazed, AnOther, Another Man, and NOWNESS.

We are based in London and weâ€™re excited to be recruiting for a core member of our team.

Responsibilities and deliverables

This role has three main areas of focus:

Writing daily content for the website and other platforms

Researching and writing Story of the Day and Debut posts; working with the Programming Coordinator to source director and talent statements

Posting stories and Picks to the CMS daily; liaising with the Social Media Editor

Getting news Picks up quickly to maximise traffic; aiding curation of Picks and plotting exclusive Picks

Actively sourcing playlists, guest curator module info and biog info from contributors; plotting strategically to complement the programming schedule

Curating and sending daily newsletter; liaising with post-production coordinator for technical checks

Curating NOWNESS social media channels where needed (e.g. Tumblr, Pinterest) under direction of the Social Media Editor Â

Managing editorial activity for interns

Writing synopses/accompanying text for film programmes for partners (airlines, festivals etc)

Feeding into the wider editorial and social media strategy with the programming team

Deputising for Programming Director when required

Developing and delivering branded projects

Writing branded content stories and social media posts; liaising with the Programming Director to ensure all content is signed off and up-to-date

Liaising with the Advertising Partnership Director to ensure creation and delivery of branded editorial content and assets

Liaising directly with brands and partners to collect, devise and revise copy and collect assets for branded campaigns

Organising team members to produce campaign packs

Maintaining the CMS backend and regular upkeep of the site

Managing site furniture including modules and series pages, More to Love and other areas as required

Leading on badging and Topics tagging

Helping set style guidelines and keeping them updated

Essential knowledge and skills

Strong attention to detail

Being reactive and flexible; balancing daily operational and longer-term strategic activity

Proactive time management to ensure daily, weekly and regular operational tasks are completed in time and to a high standard

Good sense of how to craft heads and subheads; skilled at writing short, informative and compelling copy for daily stories

Managing behind-the-scenes content for use across platforms, alongside commissioning team and post-production coordinator et al

Strong subbing skills

Autonomous worker with ownership over projects and daily tasks

Comfortable working in a small team

Strong understanding of NOWNESS POV and tone of voice

Knowledge of the NOWNESS film archive

Proactive in troubleshooting and streamlining operational tasks

Good communication skills across the team and with external partners/PRs/contributors

Skilled use of CMS

All members of the NOWNESS team assist in sourcing content; team members also feed into commissioning projects and other creative initiatives

Title: Content Editor, NOWNESS

Team: Programming

Reporting to: Programming Director and Managing Editor

Working closely with: Social Media and Advertising teams

Terms: Full-time role with competitive salary and pension. 20 days annual leave plus public holidays and 3 additional days at Christmas.

Location: Office located in London WC2.

How to apply:

Send your CV and one-page cover letter in PDF format by email.

Include your salary expectations and any notice period you have in your current role.

Email to jobs@dazedmedia.com with â€˜Programming Editor, NOWNESSâ€™ as the subject.

