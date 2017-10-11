Weâ€™re Hiring! Deputy Digital Editor, AnOther Magazine

Role Summary & Purpose

Support the editor in working with the editorial, social media, fashion, photo and design teams to develop unique editorial strategies for anothermag.com, strengthening our position as one of the worldâ€™s leading fashion and culture websites and reaching audience growth and commercial targets.

Job Title:Â Deputy Digital Editor, AnOther Magazine

Department:Â Editorial

Reporting to:Â Editor

Direct Reports:Â N/A

Level:Â Mid-weight

Location:Â 2 Arundel Streetm London, WC2R 3DA

Terms:Â Full time, 5 days per week, Monday to Friday 10am â€“ 6.30pm

Duties, responsibilities and deliverables

Editorial: Writing, Editing and Commissioning



- Pitch compelling story and feature ideas for anothermag.com on a weekly basis.

- Research stories, features and ideas for the site ensuring anothermag.com has exclusivity on visuals and comment wherever possible.

- Support the editor in commissioning writers for features.

- Develop unique formats, feature ideas, columns and editorial initiatives, and help to oversee AnOtherâ€™s social-first publishing strategy.

- Edit, fact-check and proofread copy for anothermag.com.

- Edit and upload content to the CMS with appropriate imagery, adhering to the digital style guide.

- Contribute regularly to @anotherloves.

- Nurture and develop a network of writers and contributors across various mediums and genres.

- Work collaboratively with the fashion and photographic team to develop engaging digital content to promote the biannual print issues.

- Work with the editorial and advertising team to deliver exceptional and forward-thinking branded content and advertorial projects for the site.

- Write a minimum of three articles a week.

Scheduling and Admin:



- Schedule editorial meetings, circulate agendas, meeting notes and actions.

- Coordinate and update the anothermag.com content schedule under the direction of the editor.

- Maintain the editorial budget and contributor invoicing for anothermag.com.

- Manage AnOtherâ€™s interns.

Leadership:

- Establish and maintain relationships with key contributors, writers and PRs across fashion, arts, culture, design and living.

- Maximise and evolve the story-telling potential of the site, collaborating with video, design, photo and social media teams to create engaging and exciting layouts to support editorial content and site growth.

- Make use of available research, insight and analytics data to suggest ways to evolve news, develop new feature ideas and digital projects.

- Develop new feature formats and regular column ideas for the site.Â

- Be the main point of contact for anothermag.com in the absence of the editor.

- Ensure the interns update the cultural events calendar on a weekly basis, considering areas of interest to AnOther readers.

- Compile and edit the daily and weekly newsletters for anothermag.com.Â

- Review content performance weekly and monthly, using GA, Chartbeat and internal tools with the social media team and editor.

- Act as occasional cover for social media.Â

These duties and responsibilities are indicative and not exhaustive. We may make adjustments from time to time to reflect the changing needs of the organisation. We may require you to carry out reasonable alternatives within the character of your post. We expect you to adopt a flexible approach to your role but will consult you about significant changes