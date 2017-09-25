We’re hiring! Data Manager, Dazed Media

About Us:

Dazed Media is the world’s leading independent fashion and culture media brand.

Twenty-five years ago, Jefferson Hack and Rankin Waddell set up a magazine that would become a movement: Dazed & Confused. The title became a lightning rod for cultural provocation – radically reframing international style culture. Today, we are an agenda-setting publishing powerhouse and the most efficient way to reach the world’s most influential audiences.

Dazed Media powers an ever-evolving network of premium digital channels and iconic print titles including Dazed, AnOther, Another Man, Hunger and Nowness.

About the role: Data Manager, Dazed Media

Role Summary

The Data Manager will lead on using audience data to inform the creative process, and will work closely with the Digital Strategist and Head of Social Media to strategise based on audience data, competitor activity and the wider digital landscape. They will manage reporting for the group (Nowness, Dazed, Another, Another Man), SEO and data analysis across all the digital platforms.

Responsibilities and deliverables

● Developing strategic direction for platform and analytical development and then sharing strategy recommendations to the social and editorial teams to improve audience insight, channel reach and increase engagement

● Managing analytics reporting tools and databases, creating new ways of working where appropriate to increase effectiveness and efficiency

● Measuring, reporting, and analysing all key performance indicators across the digital properties

● Knowing how to present data so that it will inform the creative commissioning and publishing process

● Data analysis – creating weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual performance reports as well as year on year analysis for all site and offsite activity and social media, plus ad hoc analysis

● Knowledge of Facebook and Instagram insights

● Leading on SEO for google; offering insight to the team re SEO best practice

● Analysing user behavior and using analysis to help inform digital strategy

● Monitoring industry best practices for web analytics and providing recommendations for new analytics platforms

● Liaising regularly with the Head of Social Media and Digital Editors to hone in on important analytics, user behaviour, any changes to platform algorithms and anything else that will affect growth

● Strategising with the Head of Social Media to strengthen growth, including cross promotions and other partner activity

●Working with Head of Social Media on digital partner seeding and strategy to ensure our digital networks continue to grow and deliver new audience opportunities

● Supporting Digital Strategist on data requests from Studio and commercial team

● Comfortable working with and developing bespoke analytical tools

Essential knowledge and skills

● Fluency with numbers and data

● Self-motivated, autonomous problem solver with a natural curiosity and enthusiasm for technology, social media and digital content

● A quick-learner with a sharp eye for detail and a high-level of personal organization, who will enjoy extracting and maintaining databases for the purpose of analyzing and sharing findings with the entire team

● Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

● Strong interpersonal, oral and written communication and presentation skills

● Understanding of and experience with social media

● A sincere interest in art, music, design, fashion and culture

● Comfortable working in a small team

● Comfortable with Excel and the Microsoft Suite

● Knowledge of Google Analytics and and APIs

How to apply:

Email your CV, 1 page cover letter together with your salary expectations and any notice period you have in your current role to jobs@dazedmedia.com with Data Manager in the subject heading.