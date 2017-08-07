We’re hiring! Photographic Producer, Dazed & Dazed Digital
Dazed Media is looking for a Photographic Producer to Plan, coordinate and deliver photographic production on Dazed Magazine and Dazed Digital
- TextDazed Digital
About Us:
Dazed Media is the world’s leading independent fashion and culture media brand.
Twenty-five years ago, Jefferson Hack and Rankin Waddell set up a magazine that would become a
movement: Dazed & Confused. The title became a lightning rod for cultural provocation – radically
reframing international style culture. Today, we are an agenda-setting publishing powerhouse and the
most efficient way to reach the world’s most influential audiences.
Dazed Media powers an ever-evolving network of premium digital channels and iconic print titles including
Dazed, AnOther, Another Man, Hunger and Nowness.
The company also encompasses a pioneering creative studio, award-winning video production, exclusive
events, industry-leading talent network and efficient third-party distribution. Dazed Media Studio
specialises in fashion, luxury and lifestyle communications. We partner with the world’s most ambitious
brands and agencies to create brave, pioneering ideas for a global influencer community.
Select clients: Alexander McQueen, Apple, Beats by Dre, Belstaff, Burberry, Chanel, Channel 4,
Converse, Diesel, Gucci, Liberty, LVMH, Mercedes-Benz, Miu, Miu, Nike, Ray-Ban, Samsung, Swarovski.
About the role: Photographic Producer, Dazed & Dazed Digital
Plan, coordinate and deliver Photographic production on Dazed Magazine and Dazed Digital on an issue
and shoot by shoot basis (editorial & advertorial) with support on Commissioning from Photographic
Director.
Reporting to: Photographic Director, Dazed Magazine
Terms: Full time role with competitive salary.
23 days annual leave plus public holidays.
Office located on 2 Arundel Street, London WC2R 3DA
Creative and dynamic working environment
Duties, responsibilities & deliverables
Schedules / Shoot Production
● Under the direction of the Creative Director & Art Director & Photo Director manage the
production process for Dazed photographic / fashion shoot content: commission photographers,
source / contracting stylists, hair, make-up, and models.
● Collaborate with Art Director, Creative Director, E-i-C, and Designers to plan and schedule shoots
for each issue of Dazed magazine.
● Manage shoot logistics to include; booking travel, hotels, studio/location hire, option hair /
make-up, stylists
● Attend commissioning meetings for editorial and commercial projects contributing photographer
suggestions.
● Maintain direct and clear communication with Creative Director, Art Director, Editor-in-Chief, and
Production team ensuring all photographic content is delivered in the correct format and on
schedule.
Artwork
● Communicate effectively with editors regarding photographic possibilities and limitations.
● Chase Photographers and Photographers agents in order to get in lo-res and hi-res images by
agreed deadline.
● Ensure that delivered work interprets the briefs discussed and is to the standard expected.
● Traffic received lo-res images through design ensuring that Art Director / Designer are making
progress on layouts.
● Troubleshoot to ensure that process progresses smoothly to meet hi-res selection in a timely
manner
● Take responsibility for ensuring that final files for photo content are delivered to the correct colour
profiles, on time and are signed off by Art Director.
Budgets
● Allocate, manage and update individual and master shoot production budgets; raising PO's,
entering PO numbers into the excel budget spreadsheets,
● Flag overspending to Dazed team and finance and reconcile budgets at close of issue.
● Negotiate lowest rates possible with photographers, stylists, locations. to keep costs within
budget.
● Chase invoices and payment dates with the accounts team when necessary.
Advertorials
● Commission, schedule, produce and manage budgets for all photo based advertorials in Dazed
and on DD collaborating with the Fashion and Editorial teams, Creative Projects Coordinator and
Manager.
Legal / Commissioning Agreements / Releases
● Provide all commissioned photographers/film-makers with commissioning agreements and
ensure they are signed, returned and filed.
● Track and maintain model and location releases, and provide certificates of insurance for all
publishing stories.
● Draft and get signed stylist contracts for hair/make-up stylists as necessary
Dazed Digital
● Contribute ideas, suggestions, leads, format ideas to enhance the visual identity, impact, quality
and quantity of photographic content on Dazed Digital working with the digital development,
editorial and design teams.
● Commission photographers / photographic content for DD.
● Attend commissioning, review and digital design meetings as required.
Essential skills, experience & personal attributes:
● Experience within an established publishing company, online media publication or agency
● Excellent communication skills and the ability to communicate across all levels, building strong
working relationships.
● Ability to work quickly and efficiently under pressure handling multiple projects in a fast paced
environment
● Excellent prioritisation and organisational skills.
● Flexible approach and drive to use own initiative.
● Ability to work well independently
● Existing network of contacts within the industry
● Photo agency experience beneficial
How to apply:
Email your CV and 1 page cover letter in PDF format letter, together with your salary expectations and
any notice period you have in your current role to jobs@dazedmedia.com with Photographic Producer,
Dazed in the subject heading
Notes:
* This is full time role based in our London office. We are not considering remote or freelance candidates
for this position.
** You must have the required visa to live and work in the U.K
*** No Agencies please.
**** This job post will remain live until we have filled the position.
Posting Date: 04.08.2017