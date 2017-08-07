We’re hiring! Photographic Producer, Dazed & Dazed Digital

About Us:

Dazed Media is the world’s leading independent fashion and culture media brand.

Twenty-five years ago, Jefferson Hack and Rankin Waddell set up a magazine that would become a

movement: Dazed & Confused. The title became a lightning rod for cultural provocation – radically

reframing international style culture. Today, we are an agenda-setting publishing powerhouse and the

most efficient way to reach the world’s most influential audiences.

Dazed Media powers an ever-evolving network of premium digital channels and iconic print titles including

Dazed, AnOther, Another Man, Hunger and Nowness.

The company also encompasses a pioneering creative studio, award-winning video production, exclusive

events, industry-leading talent network and efficient third-party distribution. Dazed Media Studio

specialises in fashion, luxury and lifestyle communications. We partner with the world’s most ambitious

brands and agencies to create brave, pioneering ideas for a global influencer community.

Select clients: Alexander McQueen, Apple, Beats by Dre, Belstaff, Burberry, Chanel, Channel 4,

Converse, Diesel, Gucci, Liberty, LVMH, Mercedes-Benz, Miu, Miu, Nike, Ray-Ban, Samsung, Swarovski.

About the role: Photographic Producer, Dazed & Dazed Digital

Plan, coordinate and deliver Photographic production on Dazed Magazine and Dazed Digital on an issue

and shoot by shoot basis (editorial & advertorial) with support on Commissioning from Photographic

Director.

Reporting to: Photographic Director, Dazed Magazine

Terms: Full time role with competitive salary.

23 days annual leave plus public holidays.

Office located on 2 Arundel Street, London WC2R 3DA

Creative and dynamic working environment

Duties, responsibilities & deliverables

Schedules / Shoot Production

● Under the direction of the Creative Director & Art Director & Photo Director manage the

production process for Dazed photographic / fashion shoot content: commission photographers,

source / contracting stylists, hair, make-up, and models.

● Collaborate with Art Director, Creative Director, E-i-C, and Designers to plan and schedule shoots

for each issue of Dazed magazine.

● Manage shoot logistics to include; booking travel, hotels, studio/location hire, option hair /

make-up, stylists

● Attend commissioning meetings for editorial and commercial projects contributing photographer

suggestions.

● Maintain direct and clear communication with Creative Director, Art Director, Editor-in-Chief, and

Production team ensuring all photographic content is delivered in the correct format and on

schedule.

Artwork

● Communicate effectively with editors regarding photographic possibilities and limitations.

● Chase Photographers and Photographers agents in order to get in lo-res and hi-res images by

agreed deadline.

● Ensure that delivered work interprets the briefs discussed and is to the standard expected.

● Traffic received lo-res images through design ensuring that Art Director / Designer are making

progress on layouts.

● Troubleshoot to ensure that process progresses smoothly to meet hi-res selection in a timely

manner

● Take responsibility for ensuring that final files for photo content are delivered to the correct colour

profiles, on time and are signed off by Art Director.

Budgets

● Allocate, manage and update individual and master shoot production budgets; raising PO's,

entering PO numbers into the excel budget spreadsheets,

● Flag overspending to Dazed team and finance and reconcile budgets at close of issue.

● Negotiate lowest rates possible with photographers, stylists, locations. to keep costs within

budget.

● Chase invoices and payment dates with the accounts team when necessary.

Advertorials

● Commission, schedule, produce and manage budgets for all photo based advertorials in Dazed

and on DD collaborating with the Fashion and Editorial teams, Creative Projects Coordinator and

Manager.

Legal / Commissioning Agreements / Releases

● Provide all commissioned photographers/film-makers with commissioning agreements and

ensure they are signed, returned and filed.

● Track and maintain model and location releases, and provide certificates of insurance for all

publishing stories.

● Draft and get signed stylist contracts for hair/make-up stylists as necessary

Dazed Digital

● Contribute ideas, suggestions, leads, format ideas to enhance the visual identity, impact, quality

and quantity of photographic content on Dazed Digital working with the digital development,

editorial and design teams.

● Commission photographers / photographic content for DD.

● Attend commissioning, review and digital design meetings as required.

Essential skills, experience & personal attributes:

● Experience within an established publishing company, online media publication or agency

● Excellent communication skills and the ability to communicate across all levels, building strong

working relationships.

● Ability to work quickly and efficiently under pressure handling multiple projects in a fast paced

environment

● Excellent prioritisation and organisational skills.

● Flexible approach and drive to use own initiative.

● Ability to work well independently

● Existing network of contacts within the industry

● Photo agency experience beneficial

How to apply:

Email your CV and 1 page cover letter in PDF format letter, together with your salary expectations and

any notice period you have in your current role to jobs@dazedmedia.com with Photographic Producer,

Dazed in the subject heading

Notes:

* This is full time role based in our London office. We are not considering remote or freelance candidates

for this position.

** You must have the required visa to live and work in the U.K

*** No Agencies please.

**** This job post will remain live until we have filled the position.

Posting Date: 04.08.2017