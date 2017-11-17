Adwoa Aboah narrates new film about nipple censorship

Why does the internet refuse to acknowledge female nipples? That’s a question Nowness is asking with the release of short film Nipples, directed by Matt Lambert and powerfully narrated by Adwoa Aboah, the latest in the video platform’s Define Beauty series.

A three-minute ode to the nipple, the film is a defiant missive against social media prejudice with Aboah’s poem directly tackling unfair censorship – “For if anything shows the absurdity of gender politics it’s the social media censorship of female nips.”

Featuring nipples of all shapes, sizes, colours and genders – fucking, fondling and feeding – the video indulges you in the images Instagram doesn’t want us to see. The female nipple has been a constant cause of conversation in recent years, with the #FreeTheNipple campaign taking off in 2012. As ‘offending’ social media accounts are deactivated and ‘obscene’ images reported, we still find ourselves asking: why?

An uncensored version of Nipples will be uploaded to Instagram today, and perhaps be quickly removed. A frustrating irony given that if the film featured entirely male nips, it wouldn’t be considered explicit.

