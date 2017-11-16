This film wants you to see the light in London’s estates

What does a council estate symbolise to you? The rise of the grime aesthetic has seen council estates become a regular mainstream staple for the cool music video. Charlie XCX, Dua Lipa, Mabel, and more recently Jorja Smith, have all used brutalist blocks to evoke a raw grittiness to accompany their tracks, capitalising on the lo-fi style that underpinned the beloved Channel U era. It is emblematic of a distinctly British urban-ness that pop culture has fallen in love with recently.

However, as music videos go back to the blocks, one image of the council flat has been burned into the psyche of the British public. The charred remains of Grenfell still stand – a new death count was released today. 71 lives. The tower is a bruising symbol of working class pain.

Yet neither of the above really capture what it was like for Caleb Femi, the Young People’s Laureate, growing up on an estate. It isn’t all glamour, and it isn’t all gloom. His new film for Channel 4 Random Acts, And They Knew Light, meets somewhere in the middle.

“Everyone is just using (council estates) as the latest “in” thing. People tweeted about Grenfell for two days and got over it. I wanna take back the narrative” – Caleb Femi

“You know you can be light without being fire, you can still wake them up and be heard without being an alarm. And if they don’t see you, you let them hear you. Because lightning and thunder are the same thing,” Femi recites over the film. Given the current context, his determination to spin images of light and fire into a positive is understandable.

“It’s all about subverting people’s perceptions about estate life because a lot of the time I see all these videos and the portrayal of what it’s like,” he tells me. ”If you look at Mura Masa and that video with A$AP (Rocky) everyone is just using it as the latest “in” thing. People tweeted about Grenfell for two days and got over it. I wanna take back the narrative. In this film, it’s a dreamland.”

The film marries Femi’s poetry with an infectious beat, and dreamy vocals as we journey through the estate he grew up in. We caught up to find out more: