Watch the chilling American Crime Story: Versace trailer

“Everything you see around us, this house, this company, was his life. I will not allow that man, that nobody, to kill my brother twice,” Penelope Cruz tearfully asserts as Donatella Versace, in the new trailer for The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the second series of American Crime Story.

The second installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology zones in on the 1997 murder of famed designer Versace (Edgar Ramirez), shot and killed by Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) outside his Miami home.

Cunanan murdered four other people that year, evading the FBI and killing himself eight days after the brutal slaying of Versace. The series is said to be based on the book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace and the Largest Failed Manhunt in US History by Maureen Orth.

“You’re not better than me. We’re the same,” Cunanan hisses about the designer. “The only difference is you got lucky.” The clip illustrates some of the character points that have emerged surrounding the murderer; that he was a prolific liar and boasted about his supposed connections, spiraling into a cold-blooded, cross-country murder spree. It looks like the series will explore what happened leading up to the murder, and the chaotic, devastating aftermath.

The trailer showcases Ricky Martin as Versace’s boyfriend Antonio D’Amico, spattered in blood after coming across his love’s body, and Penelope Cruz as Donatella.

The real D’Amico – Versace’s boyfriend and muse for 15 years – had previously criticised the production.

Ryan Murphy, creator of the American Horror Story and American Crime Story franchises, hit it big with the last season chronciling the O.J Simpson murder trial.

Watch the trailer below.