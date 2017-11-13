Aubrey Plaza on her new film, Instagram life and logging off

The actress plays a social media-addicted stalker alongside Elizabeth Olsen in Ingrid Goes West, a black comedy about our online obsessions

Text Marianne Eloise

Would you describe your social media use as “healthy”? If you’re under 40, living in 2017, and were really honest with yourself, probably not. Despite our protests, it’s pretty easy to see that being constantly logged on maybe isn’t that mentally great for any of us. Matt Spicer’s new black comedy Ingrid Goes West tackles our current obsession with Instagram; in it, Ingrid (Aubrey Plaza) becomes obsessed with Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen), an “influencer” who she moves across the country to stalk. Ingrid, who had a pre-existing mental illness and had spent a spell in a psych ward for stalking someone from Instagram previously, gets all Single White Female and tries to become Taylor while befriending her and trying not to get caught out. The film casts a critical eye over our use of social media and asks us to question it without being a condescending indictment of our culture; perhaps because its writers, Spicer and David Branson Smith, are both 33 and as at fault as any of us. The film is sharply funny and, despite some slightly outdated references due to just how quickly our culture moves, entirely aware of the time that we live in. As Ingrid, Plaza is dry, quietly unsettling, and as darkly funny as ever. Plaza made her name as sarcastic teen April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation before graduating to roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) and Safety Not Guaranteed (2012). With Ingrid Goes West, TV show Legion and the upcoming The Little Hours, she is a funny, engaging, and sometimes devastating lead actress – while not entirely losing the sardonic streak she’s loved for. We caught up with Plaza IRL to talk about the film, Instagram, and how she manages to log off.

What was it like working on the film? Aubrey Plaza: It was really stressful. I was a producer on the movie also so it was really hard to go back and forth. Plus, my character is in every single scene in the movie, so I never really got a break. I was constantly in a zone, the Ingrid zone, which was really stressful. Did it make you start to think critically about your own social media use? Aubrey Plaza: I didn’t have a public Instagram when we were shooting the movie, I just got one a couple of months ago. I had a private one but I didn’t really use it that much. I just decided if my character is obsessed with this then I’m going to be obsessed with it, and I was so obsessed with it when we were shooting. Even when the cameras weren’t rolling I was on Instagram a lot just scrolling through different people and looking at different things and allowing myself to indulge. And it just started to become a part of my life because it’s very addictive. There would just be moments where I wouldn’t even think and I would go on it mindlessly and then I’d realise I didn’t even remember deciding to go on. It just becomes second nature. I find that happens more for me on Twitter than Instagram... Aubrey Plaza: That one is an easy one too because you get the news on there and everything. So you feel like, ‘I’m just seeing what’s going on’.

With the premise, it could so easily have been prescriptive or a complete condemnation of social media, but it managed to avoid that. Aubrey Plaza: The script does a really good job at making you think about it but it’s not necessarily an indictment on social media. It’s not necessarily telling you, ‘put your phone down’, it’s highlighting the good things about it and the really toxic things about it and make you question it. It shows Instagram as a symptom of her madness, but it's not the cause. She’s obviously struggling and very obsessive anyway. Aubrey Plaza: To me, the movie is not about Instagram, it’s kind of about what happens to someone that already has a hard enough time socially connecting with people and maybe has a mental illness or a serious chemical imbalance. What happens to that person when they’re confronted with a tool like social media? In the hands of someone like that it can become very dangerous. It’s been interesting to see that because there are people out there that are like that and have a really hard time functioning in the real world it's easier for them to exist online. And what does that mean? She doesn't find Taylor on Instagram, she finds her in a magazine, initially, but because of Instagram she's able to have access to her. So it's not the cause of her illness, but a symptom, like you said. Do you have any way to pull away from Instagram? Aubrey Plaza: Yeah, I mean I honestly just try to be really aware of the times I go on it because once I get into a habit of just going on it all the time and not thinking about it, that’s when it starts to get bad. I don’t really do it that much, I did a lot this summer because I had two movies coming out and I can wrap my head around it by using it as a more professional tool than anything.