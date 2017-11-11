Michaela Coel says there will be a Season 3 of Chewing Gum

It was reported earlier this year that Chewing Gum, the cult show from the UK's comedy genius Michaela Coel, would not be returning to our screens. Turns out, the reports were wrong.

The programme told the story of Tracey Gordon and her oddball collection of friends and family, living on an estate in London. Its outlook was unique: Tracey is shown navigating her life and sexuality as a working-class black woman from a Pentecostal Christian background.

It's ridiculous, hilarious, and shows Tracey in various states of undress as she tries and fails to lose her virginity and, at one stage, embarks on a relationship with a white man who has a fetish for black women and makes her dress in a “tribal African” outfit.