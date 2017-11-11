Michaela Coel says there will be a Season 3 of Chewing Gum

Thank the gods of black comedy!
It was reported earlier this year that Chewing Gum, the cult show from the UK's comedy genius Michaela Coel, would not be returning to our screens. Turns out, the reports were wrong.
The programme told the story of Tracey Gordon and her oddball collection of friends and family, living on an estate in London. Its outlook was unique: Tracey is shown navigating her life and sexuality as a working-class black woman from a Pentecostal Christian background.
It's ridiculous, hilarious, and shows Tracey in various states of undress as she tries and fails to lose her virginity and, at one stage, embarks on a relationship with a white man who has a fetish for black women and makes her dress in a “tribal African” outfit.
It launched Coel, who will be starring in the upcoming season of Black Mirror and the musical Been So Long, into stardom.
But back in August, it was reported that the programme was cancelled after Channel 4 head of comedy Fiona McDermott, speaking to Broadcast, said Coel had chosen not to make a third season of the programme.
“Chewing Gum is a vibrant, hilarious and unique comedy of which we are incredibly proud. Though there currently aren’t any plans for a third series, we hope to work with the hugely talented Michaela Coel again soon,” she said.
But yesterday (November 10), Coel revealed on Twitter that show wasn't cancelled after all, and that she had found out about the supposed cancellation the same way as everyone else: via the internet.
When she was asked by a user, “So, season 3?” she responded, “YAS sis”.
Read her tweets below:
Okay SO: I never spoke to anyone, (no channel no journalist) about there not being a season 3, I learned the news the same guys you did, same shock! I was offered other opportunities way before I was offered a 3rd season, I took them because I don't like being unemployed— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) November 10, 2017
The TV industry here is very different from USA, but I didn't wanna bore you guys with economy I myself prefer comedy, non-exploitative porn and this mother fucker, who has taken it upon himself to fall asleep in the back of MY fuckin ambulance. @OlisaOdelepic.twitter.com/A1Qs8lDyrf— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) November 10, 2017
YAS sis ❤️, but not now, my boat had sailed by the time the offer came 🤷🏿♀️& by now half my cast will be in Hollywood swimming in some sort of environmentally unfriendly pool. It will return (but be prepared to be surprised) lol. Thank u ❤️ https://t.co/ZRB2CsJUKf— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) November 10, 2017