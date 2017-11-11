Pin It
91013

Michaela Coel says there will be a Season 3 of Chewing Gum

Film & TVNews

Thank the gods of black comedy!

TextCharlie Brinkhurst-Cuff

It was reported earlier this year that Chewing Gum, the cult show from the UK's comedy genius Michaela Coel, would not be returning to our screens. Turns out, the reports were wrong.

The programme told the story of Tracey Gordon and her oddball collection of friends and family, living on an estate in London. Its outlook was unique: Tracey is shown navigating her life and sexuality as a working-class black woman from a Pentecostal Christian background. 

It's ridiculous, hilarious, and shows Tracey in various states of undress as she tries and fails to lose her virginity and, at one stage, embarks on a relationship with a white man who has a fetish for black women and makes her dress in a “tribal African” outfit.

It launched Coel, who will be starring in the upcoming season of Black Mirror and the musical Been So Long, into stardom.

But back in August, it was reported that the programme was cancelled after Channel 4 head of comedy Fiona McDermott, speaking to Broadcast, said Coel had chosen not to make a third season of the programme.

“Chewing Gum is a vibrant, hilarious and unique comedy of which we are incredibly proud. Though there currently aren’t any plans for a third series, we hope to work with the hugely talented Michaela Coel again soon,” she said. 

But yesterday (November 10), Coel revealed on Twitter that show wasn't cancelled after all, and that she had found out about the supposed cancellation the same way as everyone else: via the internet.

When she was asked by a user, “So, season 3?” she responded, “YAS sis”.

Read her tweets below:

Film & TVNews
Follow