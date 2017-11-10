The weirdest television episodes of all time

What the hell was up with episode seven of Stranger Things 2? That’s the question that’s been lighting up the internet, Byers family Christmas-style, since the sci-fi show returned for a second season at the end of last month.

With the ailing Will threatening to go ‘full-Reagan’ and the rest of the gang under siege from a slavering pack of demo-hounds, the Duffer Brothers sent Elle on a voyage of discovery that came close to derailing the whole series’ momentum. Stropping off to Chicago as all hell broke loose back home, Elle teamed up with older-sister figure Eight, a fellow victim of parapsychiatry looking for a spot of light revenge on her oppressors. Eight enlisted Elle into her gang via a quick 80s montage, only for her young protege wuss out of killing some guy at the last minute and hotfoot it back to Hawkins, Indiana.

How did all of this advance the plot? Well, it didn’t, leading some to accuse the Duffers’ of road-testing a potential spin-off series while everyone was happy with the one they were already watching, thanks very much. That spin-off seems unlikely to happen now, given the backlash the episode has faced online, but it got us thinking about some of the other television episodes to twist free of the shackles of plot and give us something altogether... stranger.

Breaking Bad, “Fly”

Few episodes split fans like “Fly”, a slapstick-heavy instalment from the third season of Breaking Bad. Directed by Rian Johnson, soon to take the reins on the new Star Wars film, the episode follows Walter and Jesse’s frustrated attempts to swat a fly that risks contaminating their crystal meth lab. Walter, who is suffering from insomnia, becomes obsessed with this literal fly in the ointment, and it’s only when the episode progresses from funny to tediously drawn-out that the subtext starts to creep up on you – the whole thing is an extended metaphor for Walter’s conscience. When he wearily sighs, “It’s all contaminated” to Jesse after coming this close to confessing his part in his girlfriend’s death, we know he’s not talking about crystal meth – it’s a rare moment of tired reflection from a man in the grips of madness.