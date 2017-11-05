Netflix has cut all ties with Kevin Spacey

Streaming giant Netflix has announced its plans to totally dump Kevin Spacey, as the allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment continue to mount.



“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” a statement from Netflix said. “We will continue to work with MRC (Media Rights Capital, which produces the show) during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

Gore, a Gore Vidal biopic starring and produced by Spacey, has also been dropped by the platform.

Anthony Rapp (an actor who has appeared in Rent and Star Trek: Discovery) came forward last week for the first time with claims that the actor made sexual advances towards him when he was 14, and Spacey was 26.

He alleged that after a party at Spacey’s residence, Spacey “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance”. He added, “he was trying to seduce me. I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Spacey made a public apology, and claimed he had no recollection of the incident. He used his statement to officially come out as gay.

CNN recently reported on eight people who worked with Spacey on House of Cards, stating that he had been “predatory” and sexually inappropriate.

Production on the final season of the political drama, that’s lasted across five previous series, was stopped. According to Variety, there are reports that there could be some Spacey-free spin-offs to save the show. He has been suspended from the show as the investigation continues.

Spacey has also been dropped by his publicist and agency.

While it’s commendable that Netflix has cut ties with Spacey to stand by victims of harassment and abuse, the streaming platform continues to promote Chris Brown’s documentary and work by Danny Masterson. Brown is known for his abuse, and Masterson - who has an upcoming TV drama - has seen four allegations from women claiming he sexually assaulted them.