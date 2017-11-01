Colin Farrell & Yorgos Lanthimos on their new revenge movie

‘Killing Of A Sacred Deer’ also stars Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan as a terrifying teen who psychologically dominates a surgeon

Yorgos Lanthimos is staring at me intently. I’ve just shared my theory on his new film, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and he wants me to repeat it from the beginning. The Greek auteur specialises in creating awkward situations, but I seem to be doing the work for him. Firstly, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which marks Lanthimos’ follow-up to The Lobster, is a psychological revenge-thriller without any actual deer. Like The Lobster, it stars Colin Farrell, this time as Steven, a surgeon who meets up regularly with a terrifying teen called Martin (Barry Keoghan). Steven is afraid of upsetting Martin. The bearded surgeon reluctantly answers each of the kid’s innocuous questions, even showing him armpit hair upon request. Steven frets over the wellbeing of his wife, Anna, played by Nicole Kidman, and their two children. One day, the daughter inexplicably loses the ability to use her legs, and from there it gets bleaker and bleaker. The plot, I suggest, reflects Lanthimos’ experience with junkets for The Lobster. The surgeon, who plays God, is the filmmaker who carves out human lives with a scalpel. Martin, the younger figure, represents the journalist he meets up with for brief, organised chats. They pretend it’s natural but there’s an unspoken transaction at play. Steven knows that a wrong word could have repercussions and this kid, oddly enough, wields some power in the relationship. Lanthimos continues to ponder, then breaks the silence. “I think it says more about you than the film itself,” he chuckles. “That’s why I leave open doors and open questions. People get to engage with their own personalities.” I realise it’s a deflection tactic: he doesn’t want to explain the movie. “The best way to watch a film is to not know anything about the person who made it.”

Lanthimos and Farrell are in London when I speak to them separately at Soho Hotel during the London Film Festival. It’s a peculiar movie to be receiving the red carpet gala treatment, but then again, who predicted The Lobster would snag an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay? The Lobster, if you haven’t seen it, imagines a dystopia in which Farrell has 45 days to find a romantic partner, or else be transformed into an animal of his choosing. In interviews for The Lobster – and, indeed, Dogtooth and Alps – Lanthimos refused to reveal his artistic motives, and it’s a policy he’s maintaining for Sacred Deer. It’s somewhat reassuring that Farrell, who’s particularly upbeat and thrilled to discuss the film, receives the same enigmatic treatment from Lanthimos. “We never speak about it,” the actor says. “We don’t have very long conversations, Yorgos and I, and nor do we need to. He doesn’t want to get into a conversation about the emotional or psychological logistics of the character.” Does it help the performance, then, being confused? “Not so much confused. It’s more that you find yourself somewhere between clarity and confusion. It’s a weird thing to define.” “You find yourself somewhere between clarity and confusion. It’s a weird thing to define” – Colin Farrell Farrell describes it more as a strange sense of ease he feels upon Lanthimos’ sets. “As actors, we don’t have to deal with the awkwardness. The characters onscreen aren’t feeling the same awkwardness that the audience are dealing with. We’re just responding to each other – ‘My daughter just started menstruating’ – It’s like, who the fuck says that at a cocktail party? But that’s where the conflict comes from. It’s the liberation of not having to paint your emotional life onto the characters.” That Farrell doesn’t pester Lanthimos with questions is partly why, the director says, the pair’s relationship is so fruitful. “Uncertainty helps keep actors on edge,” Lanthimos says. “They have to justify what their characters do in their heads, and it’s truer to life if they don’t know what’s going on.” Along with The Lobster and Sacred Deer, the pair are hoping to do a TV series called Ollie about the Iran-Contra scandal. “He’ll definitely show up and know the lines,” Lanthimos jokes. “I believe it’s good to build on relationships. I like him as a person and as an actor. He understands my filmmaking language.” (When I ask Farrell about this last bit, he responds, “What?”) At Cannes, Sacred Deer received both boos and adoration – including a Best Screenplay award for Lanthimos and co-writer Efthymis Filippou. So like The Lobster, people love it just as much as they hate it. It begins with a close-up zoom of open-heart surgery and climaxes with a sequence more disturbing than Farrell blinding himself towards the end of The Lobster. Of course, it’s also darkly funny. The deadpan dialogue has been perfected (or made even more unbearable, depending on your taste) and I have to assume it’s thanks to Farrell. After all, Lanthimos’ characters didn’t enunciate with this flat, idiosyncratic rhythm in his earlier Greek-language films like Dogtooth and Alps. “Write that down!” Farrell laughs. “Tell him I invented it! No, I don’t know. Honestly, it’s the way it came out of my mouth when I read it aloud for the first time. I thought David, my character from The Lobster, was so lacking in any kind of emotional context, was so without guile, was so un-manipulative; he had no social tricks or gimmicks to lean on; he’s just a really pure character. It came from there: I didn’t put anything on it at all.”

Amazingly, another A-list actor was originally supposed to star in The Lobster. “I think he fell out of it because of scheduling,” Farrell discloses, casually. “Yeah, he’s a great actor. But you know who it was, no?” He’s about to say who, then stops himself when he notices my eyes light up. “Now you’re making me think I shouldn’t.” I say he definitely should reveal the name, but it’s too late. For some reason, he thought it was public information. “He’s a lovely actor, and I always would have been interested to see what he would have done with it.” (“You should’ve been more manipulative,” he tells me after the interview). Whereas Farrell almost blurts out too much by accident, Lanthimos tends to answer questions with questions. Is Sacred Deer a continuation of The Lobster? The director smiles and responds, “Hmmm. What makes you ask that?” Because Alps takes the family themes of Dogtooth into a wider world, which is what Sacred Deer seems to do with The Lobster. No? “Hmmm. Tell me more about this.” I do, at length, about how both films address a need to conform to a societal status quo, and he responds with one word: “Interesting.” Lanthimos is similarly cryptic about the placement of Bill Murray’s “I’m not a god” scene from Groundhog Day in Martin’s living room (“it just felt funny”) and why Ellie Goulding’s music plays such a big role (“I just like it”). He can’t deny, though, the significance of Greek mythology. “When we started writing it early on,” Lanthimos recalls, “we realised there are similarities to the premise of Euripides’ tragedy Iphigenia, and we thought it’d be interesting to reference it. It’s astounding that these themes and issues have been explored since ancient times, and here we are in modern times, and we don’t have any different answers. Our thought process hasn’t progressed more than it had before, to be able to deal with those kinds of dilemmas and moral issues.” If Sacred Deer is a retelling of Iphigenia, then Keoghan’s Martin is Artemis, a Hellenic goddess of wild animals. How did Lanthimos find someone like Keoghan who can convey pure evil? “I hope he’s not just evil,” the director says. “I saw hundreds of young actors, because I was looking for someone who could be evil, sympathetic, awkward, charming and funny at the same time. He creates that kind of complexity.” “I was looking for someone who could be evil, sympathetic, awkward, charming and funny at the same time. He creates that kind of complexity” – Yorgos Lanthimos The claustrophobia is heightened by ominous sound cues and Kubrickian blasts of György Ligeti. It’s no coincidence that the sound designer, Johnnie Burn, also worked on Under the Skin. “The music is like a character in itself,” Lanthimos says. “If you use music boldly at the front of a scene, it creates another level. With Johnnie, we tried to make sounds that were rough and realistic, but we wanted the right sound that creates the right tone for each scene. It might be a realistic sound that wasn’t there, but when we use it in conjunction with the scene, it creates this other tone. There’s a lot of subtle manipulation of sound.” Furthermore, the frame will often discombobulate viewers by cutting off the actors completely. “It can give your ego a little pop,” Farrell admits. “But that’s your own bullshit. It’s genuinely great the way Yorgos allows dialogue to sometimes happen off-camera, or you hear the characters speak but only see them from the waist down. It’s beautiful and awkward and fractured – very much like life is.”