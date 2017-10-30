Kevin Spacey accused of advances against 14-year-old

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, actor Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery) has publicly alleged for the first time that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. He claims that after a party at Spacey’s home, Spacey “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance”. He said, “he was trying to seduce me. I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

While this is the first time Rapp has spoken publicly about the encounter, he says that as Spacey became a star, he started to get frustrated and angry and tell people (his friends, a boyfriend) about what happened. He said that “at that time, I wanted to scream to the rooftops, 'This guy is a fraud!'” He says that despite his relative silence, he’s felt able to come out about Spacey since the Weinstein allegations. “Not to simply air a grievance”, he said, “but to try to shine another light on the decades of behaviour that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent”. He says that “part of what allowed the Harvey situation to occur was that there was this witting and unwitting conspiracy of silence. The only way these things can continue is if there’s no attention being paid to it, if it's getting forgotten.”