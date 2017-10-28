Why I love the solidly mediocre disaster movie ‘Twister’

The 1996 film was released to little fanfare and lacklustre reviews – here we investigate one writer’s obsession with a highly missable tornado tale

Why should a pleasure be “guilty” if we enjoy it? “Guilt Tripping” is a new series in which writers talk about why they love something – be it a film, book, drink, whatever – that the world makes them feel guilty for loving. For the second instalment of “Guilt Tripping”, writer Anne T. Donahue is discussing Twister, the film that (almost) cured her childhood fear of storms. I grew up wanting to be The Human Barometer. Of course, this means nothing to you without the proper cultural context. In 1996’s Twister, we meet Bill Paxton a.k.a. Bill, a tornado chaser-turned-meteorologist whose weather-centric instincts were so evolved that his ex-wife’s Aunt Meg nicknamed him accordingly. To be The Human Barometer meant having the ability to predict exactly how a tornado would move. Which, to an 11-year-old with a crippling fear of thunderstorms, seemed rather useful. I wasn’t allowed to watch Twister when it first came out. At some point between ages 10 and 11, my healthy respect for the weather morphed into overwhelming anxiety over storm season, and while I’ve still yet to see an actual tornado, the number of warnings we got between June and August usually kept me frozen on the cellar steps, hoping my cat wouldn’t die if the roof blew away. (He did die, but of natural causes in 2009. My parents’ roof remains intact.) So, despite Twister being one of the biggest movies of the summer, I couldn’t see it. But by the time it came out on VHS the following spring, I’d calmed down enough to warrant a screening with my dad. I wasn’t disappointed.

Bill Baxton and Helen Hunt in Twister

To start, despite lacklustre reviews and C-average reception, Twister is magnificent. It is a cinematic masterpiece that combines the horror of tornadoes with a unparalleled love triangle, headed by Bill Paxton (Bill), Helen Hunt (Jo Harding), and Jami Gertz (Bill’s fiancée, sex therapist Dr. Melissa Reeves). In addition to this, Bill, Jo, and their team (rounded out by Philip Seymour-Hoffman, Alan Ruck, and director Todd Field) are forced to confront their scientific rival – Dr. Jonas Miller, played by Cary Elwes – on a storm-by-storm basis, until one of them dies (I won’t say whom). So: it is over-the-top, sensational, and totally ridiculous. Its most memorable quote has gone on to be one about a flying cow, and it failed to solidify Helen Hunt as an action film goddess. Even worse: when we cite the late Philip Seymour-Hoffman’s great performances, we fail to include his turn as Dusty – the character we’d all want to hang out with most. Ultimately, if you don’t like it, I hate you. The 90s were special in that for a brief moment in time, natural disasters translated into box office currency. 1996’s Twister led to Volcano and Dante’s Peak in 1997, while 1998 gave us Armageddon and Deep Impact. But uniquely, Twister was less about avoiding disaster than it was about pursuing it. After her Dad is killed in a tornado when Jo was a kid, she dedicates her life to figuring them out. Which is when we meet her: Bill shows up to a site hoping to get Jo to sign their divorce papers, but realises he can’t shake his love of the (tornado) chase. And so he gives Jo one day to get the machine they built up in the air – which is perfect timing, since they’re facing a day of historically active thunderstorms.