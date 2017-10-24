Daniel Day-Lewis is an intense fashion designer in last film

Back in June, Daniel Day-Lewis announced he would be retiring from his illustrious, chameleon-like acting career. In what will be his final role, he takes a leading part in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed Phantom Thread.

The actor plays Reynolds Woodcock, a fashion designer and dressmaker that caters to Britain’s celebs, royalty and high class in the 50s, along with his sister Cyril. Having spent years mingling and enjoying high society, he is suddenly attracted to Alma (Vicky Krieps), a servant woman and subsequently his new muse and lover. In the intense, visually stunning film that cracks the glamorous veneer of the couture world, the designer is emotionally tormented by his art and new romantic venture, and he begins to unravel along with his relationship.

Krieps, a Luxembourg-born actor, has played roles in “Colonia”, “Hanna” and “A Most Wanted Man”, alongside the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Radiohead’s Johnny Greenwood takes on the score, with Lesley Manville and Camilla Rutherford also starring.

It’s the second time Anderson and Day-Lewis have creatively teamed up, following 2007’s highly acclaimed There Will Be Blood.

Phantom Thread will premiere in cinemas December 25. Watch the trailer below.