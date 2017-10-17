Lars Von Trier responds to Björk’s accusations

At the weekend, singer Björk alleged on Facebook that she had been sexually harassed by a Danish director. While she didn’t name the man, Lars von Trier – the only Danish filmmaker she has worked with in her slim filmography – has publicly denied her allegations.

The musician worked with the director on musical drama Dancer in the Dark back in 2000, her only foray into acting. She won an award at Cannes, but abruptly put an end to her brief film career.

“That was not the case. But that we were definitely not friends, that’s a fact,” von Trier said of the claims.

Björk alleged that after turning down the filmmaker – who she did not name – he “sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where I was framed as the difficult one” and that after she entered the world of film, she “became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it”.